 Friday, September 25, 2020 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


WDOD Female Host Sues Station, Which Charged Her With An Overabundance Of Sexually Charged Content

Friday, September 25, 2020
Amy Reed
Amy Reed

Former WDOD Radio afternoon host Amy Reed has sued the station, alleging that she was harassed by station management and by Alex Williams, who preceded her as the afternoon host.

The suit was filed in Chattanooga Federal Court by Ms. Reed, who joined the station in January after leaving Country WPAW 93.1 The Wolf in Greensboro, N.C. Her starting pay was $50,000.

The suit says her immediate supervisor was Danny Howard, station manager.

She said she reported Mr. Williams' "online attacks" against her to the station to no avail.

Instead, she said, management admonished her for focusing on sexual content.

She said she was told, "The social media landscape presents critical opportunities and challenges for the Hits 96 brand. Your guidance and planning skills are welcome, however, the optics of the Hits social pages, (that reflect and affect our image greatly), need attention. There has been an overabundance of sexually charged content on both our page as well as your personal-professional page which you cross tag and promote on-air. i.e.

- Pole dancing fail (which we removed)

- Dating app discussions

- Shirtless firefighters

- Drinking game references

- YouTube discussions about booty size

- Just the Tip Tuesday feature (which we cancelled, but remains on your personal page) The Hits page doesn’t have to be a G rated site. But it also shouldn’t be rated R either. While the occasional post of a firefighters calendar or the latest general dating app info could be acceptable, a variety of posts that break up those types of content is crucial. We cannot afford to have a page filled with multiple sexual innuendo posts. (Listeners and advertisers will notice and react negatively, which is not our goal) Going forward please use great caution to avoid posting content that may be identified as sexually charged; especially when in succession with similar posts. It is of great importance that we protect the image of the Hits 96 WDOD brand."

Ms. Reed said prior to that memo, the station "never advised her to avoid posting widely-accepted content because it was not acceptable to Hits 96."

The suit says on Feb. 19 she stated, in a joking manner, “forget your dreams and become a teacher strictly because of the amount of time they get off.” The suit says, "No other negative comments were made. Ms. Reed moved on to the two other items for that break. When Ms. Reed became aware that listeners were responding on Twitter and Facebook to her comments, she replied that her statements were strictly her opinion; and, if the listeners wished to further discuss, she was in the studio and available. Ms. Reed was pleasant, respectful, and only responded to acknowledge the listeners’ complaints. She stopped responding when she became aware that the discussion was proving unproductive, which is proper protocol per the Social Media Guidelines of Hits 96."

The complaint says on Feb. 20, she was suspended from her employment without pay for two days.

In conjunction with her suspension, Ms. Reed received a memorandum, stating: "On Wednesday February 19th, Amy Reed (afternoon personality on WDOD-Hits 96 Chattanooga) made on-air comments and posted opinions regarding teachers. She stated/posted “forget your dreams and become a teacher strictly because of the amount of time they get off” followed by additional negative comments about teachers. Ms. Reed argued online with one listener and took an on-air call from a teacher which she proceded to laugh at. Ms. Reed has been verbally informed this type of commentary does not match the image of WDOD (Hits 96), will not be tolerated, and that she will be suspended for two days 2/20 & 2/21 without pay. Furthermore Ms. Reed must reach out to educate herself on teacher roles by volunteering over a three week period and an area public school system. She has also been instructed to offer multiple on-air apologies upon her return to the air during the week of 2/24 and to drastically change her image on-air in the community. Ms. Reed has been informed that our stations bond with our community is of utmost importance and that she has damaged that connection. She was also notified that any further instances will be grounds for termination."

Ms. Reed said she told station officials that she planned "to reach out to David Carroll, a reporter for WRCB who is very involved with the area school districts, as well as several teachers to put together a round table discussion where I can learn more about the local education system, the daily challenges teachers face, and both their micro and macro concerns. For a future charity event, I would like to put together a drive to help reduce student lunch debt in elementary & middle school. While I understand this is not directly related to “teachers,” a teacher from Hamilton County who I was engaging with in an online dialogue last night said that assistance with lunch is much needed, even more so than supplies, etc."

She said Mr. Howard later told her, "Do not contact David Carroll nor other members of the press as this could serve to compound the problem and fuel publicity.”

Ms. Reed said she felt she had two strikes against her and had no other choice than to resign.

The suit was filed by attorney James Friauf of Knoxville.


September 25, 2020

Health Department Explains Steep Drop In COVID Active Cases

September 25, 2020

Prominent Defense Attorney Carter Schoolfield Dies At 84

September 25, 2020

Chattanooga Cocaine Dealer Gets 45 Months In Federal Prison


The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County dropped significantly on Thursday. County Health Department officials said the decline was due to three factors: The Health Department ... (click for more)

Prominent criminal defense attorney Carter H. Schoolfield, 84, has died at 84 at his home on Signal Mountain. A life-long resident of the Chattanooga area, Mr. Schoolfield was an avid outdoorsman ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga cocaine dealer has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison. Andrew Dewan Wright appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Authorities said on July 19, 2016, the defendant ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Health Department Explains Steep Drop In COVID Active Cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County dropped significantly on Thursday. County Health Department officials said the decline was due to three factors: The Health Department is seeing a downward trend in new positive cases reported daily in Hamilton County. The Health Department changed the automatic roll-off of “active” status from 21 days to 14 days ... (click for more)

Prominent Defense Attorney Carter Schoolfield Dies At 84

Prominent criminal defense attorney Carter H. Schoolfield, 84, has died at 84 at his home on Signal Mountain. A life-long resident of the Chattanooga area, Mr. Schoolfield was an avid outdoorsman as his passion was hunting and fishing. He was known for being a fierce trial attorney. Attorney Jerry Summers said, "When Carter Schoolfield was at the top of his game, he was among ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nashville's Big Day

The Nashville Election Commission will meet this afternoon to vote on whether to conduct a city-wide special election on Dec. 5. A grass roots group says they have enough signatures to bring a controversial 34 percent tax increase to the voters. Oh, the increase has already been approved, alright, but Nashville is the state’s Waterloo argue others, and if the city government goes ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Announces The Addition Of Midfielder Cutler Coleman

Chattanooga FC is strengthening their squad as the NISA Fall Championship Tournament continues. The team today announces the signing of midfielder Cutler Coleman from Amherst College. Coleman captained Amherst to the NCAA DIII finals, earning third team All-American honors, First team All-NESCAC and Second Team All-Region. “We are very happy to have added to our roster Cutler ... (click for more)

CFC Ready For The Cosmos

Chattanooga FC’s first foray into the NISA playoff bubble was a success. They started their title march by stomping the LA Force, a team coach Peter Fuller called “perhaps the most complete team out of anybody” in the tournament. Darwin Lom and Sean “Hot Sauce” Hoffstatter both scored, but the Alec Reddington-led defense was also superb. “Personally, I look at every game as ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors