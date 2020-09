A Chattanooga cocaine dealer has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison.

Andrew Dewan Wright appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Authorities said on July 19, 2016, the defendant sold 65.43 grams of 82 percent-pure cocaine to a confidential source for $2,350 in Chattanooga.

On Aug. 9, 2016, the defendant sold 206 grams of 76 percent-pure (DEA lab-tested) cocaine to a confidential source for $8,000 in Chattanooga.