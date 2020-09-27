 Sunday, September 27, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Shot On Rawlings Street Late Saturday Night

Sunday, September 27, 2020

A teenaged boy, 16, and a man, 24, were shot late Saturday night on Rawlings Street.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of 2000 Rawlings Street on reports of shots fired.
 
While officers were in the area checking for possible victims, dispatch notified them that two victims had just arrived at the hospital.
 
Officers then responded to the hospital and confirmed two people had arrived by private vehicle and both were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
They were also able to confirm the location on Rawlings Street.
 
Officers then secured the scene on Rawlings and notified the Violent Crimes Bureau who subsequently responded to conduct an investigation. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.  

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 49 More Cases

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 314,685, 6,946 Deaths

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 49 More Cases

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 95 and 49 new cases were reported on Sunday. The new total is 9,658. Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,377, state Health Department officials said. There were 2,104 new cases in the state for a total of 192,995. The state currently has 728 people hospitalized from the virus, 12 fewer than ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 314,685, 6,946 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 32 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,946. There were 826 new cases as that total reached 314,685 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 28,179, up 26 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,181 cases, up 2; 18 deaths; 77 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Increase The Pay Rate For Substitutes

Today Hamilton County Schools had 138 requests for substitutes. The answer to filing those classrooms is simple, increase the daily pay for substitutes. The pay rate is terrible for both certified and noncertified individuals. Knox County wised up and increased the pay. If a substitute works 10 to 14 days a month, he or she would receive an additional $300. If the person worked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Legion' Smears Barrett

It’s a given that our America has turned cold, eager to criticize, demean and detest. President Donald Trump is eagerly met at every corner by “The Legion of Miserable,” the nay-sayers, the haters, and those who relish in others’ failures, all while ignoring the glare of their own misgivings. The acid-filled Liberals blame him for everything. An example? It is his fault over $2 ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Hold Off South Carolina For 31-27 Victory In Columbia

The Tennessee Vols held off South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, winning their seventh straight going back to last season. It is the longest win streak in college football among Power 5 squads after last year's 1-4 start. Tennessee true freshman Jimmy Holiday pounced on a punt with just a minute and a half left that bounced off the leg of a Gamecock player. Instead ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Pruitt - Vol Offense Has To Find Some Consistency; UT Does Not Get Mays

KNOXVILLE – Jeremy Pruitt stepped away from the microphone and leaned in to better hear the question. Tennessee’s football coach was navigating the new normal during a post game interview on the field following the Vols’ 31-27 victory at South Carolina. The SEC Network reporter was standing several feet from Pruitt and was wearing a mask. The arrangement was mandated by the ... (click for more)


