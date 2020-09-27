2 Shot On Rawlings Street Late Saturday Night

A teenaged boy, 16, and a man, 24, were shot late Saturday night on Rawlings Street.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of 2000 Rawlings Street on reports of shots fired.

While officers were in the area checking for possible victims, dispatch notified them that two victims had just arrived at the hospital.

They were also able to confirm the location on Rawlings Street. Officers then responded to the hospital and confirmed two people had arrived by private vehicle and both were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers then secured the scene on Rawlings and notified the Violent Crimes Bureau who subsequently responded to conduct an investigation.