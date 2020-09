Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 314,685, 6,946 Deaths

Today Hamilton County Schools had 138 requests for substitutes. The answer to filing those classrooms is simple, increase the daily pay for substitutes. The pay rate is terrible for both certified and noncertified individuals. Knox County wised up and increased the pay. If a substitute works 10 to 14 days a month, he or she would receive an additional $300. If the person worked ... (click for more)

It’s a given that our America has turned cold, eager to criticize, demean and detest. President Donald Trump is eagerly met at every corner by “The Legion of Miserable,” the nay-sayers, the haters, and those who relish in others’ failures, all while ignoring the glare of their own misgivings. The acid-filled Liberals blame him for everything. An example? It is his fault over $2 ... (click for more)