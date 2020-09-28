CBL Gets New Agreement To Delay Filing Of Bankruptcy

CBL Properties said Monday it has reached agreement with certain note holders to continue talks to Oct. 15 and delay filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Chattanooga-based firm owns a number of malls throughout the country, including Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall.

The firm announced "that the Petition Date under the Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) has been extended from October 1, 2020 to October 15, 2020.

The RSA was entered into on August 18, 2020, with certain beneficial owners and/or investment advisors or managers of discretionary funds, accounts, or other entities (the “Noteholders”) representing in excess of 60%, including joining noteholders added pursuant to joinder agreements, of the aggregate principal amount of the Operating Partnership’s 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), the Operating Partnership’s 4.60% senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and the Operating Partnership’s 5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and together with the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes, the “Unsecured Notes”).

"The Company intends to utilize the additional time to continue collaborative negotiations with its senior, secured lenders and the Noteholders to attempt to reach a consensual arrangement with both parties. In the event that such an arrangement were reached, the Company and the Noteholders would amend the RSA to include its senior, secured lenders. The agreement may be amended by the Company and with the consent of noteholders representing at least 75% of the Unsecured Notes that are held by noteholders that are party to the RSA."