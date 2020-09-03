Vietnam Veterans Host Patriotic March Sept. 11

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 203 is sponsoring a Patriotic March on Market Street from Miller Park to 4th Street on Friday, Sept. 11. It will begin at 9 a.m.

There will be a massive display of 50 American flags carried by veterans representing each state.

Chapter president Charlie Hobbs said, “The vets aren’t protesting anything but want to show support for the traditions of our country on this historic day.” Mr. Hobbs stressed this is not a political event.

Nineteen years ago nearly 3,000 died in deadly attacks on the United States. The public is invited to join in support and wear red shirts.

For more information call Mr. Hobbs at 991-5858.

Vietnam Veterans of America is made up of those who served in Southeast Asia and those who were in the military during the Vietnam era.



