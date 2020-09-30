 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Weather

Coppinger Says Business Restrictions Are Ended; He Will Discuss Mask Mandate At Upcoming Press Conference

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that all businesses throughout Hamilton County can expand their operations as of today with the expectation that Hamilton County Businesses will continue to comply with the Tennessee Pledge for operating safely.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the removal of restrictions based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through Executive Order 63.

The Hamilton County Mask Mandate remains in place until Oct.

8.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he will conduct a press conference on Oct. 6 to discuss the mask mandate.

Guidelines for Executive Order 63 can be found later today on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov


September 30, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 30, 2020

Health Department Changes COVID Testing Site Hours And Test Result Process

September 30, 2020

Jacobreyan Reed, 18, Shot And Killed On Dodds Avenue While Sitting In Vehicle


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is shifting their COVID-19 testing site hours to 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for safety reasons. The new hours will allow more daylight at the site in the early morning ... (click for more)

An 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle on Dodds Avenue. The victim was identified as Jacobreyan Reed . At approximately 5:17 p.m., Chattanooga ... (click for more)



County Commission Members To Keep Their Meetings Virtual; More Money Approved For County EMS Employees

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners voted to make their meetings fully-online during their Wednesday morning meeting, which was the first held partially in-person since March. The resolution read as follows: “A resolution establishing all forthcoming meetings at the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners held during the outbreak and spread of the pandemic of coronavirus ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wildlife Conservation? - And Response (3)

TWRA and their lame excuses of public safety, how about the danger of discharging a rifle in a crowded city? Don't we get enough of that from the miscreants running around armed to the teeth? It would have taken a little more time, a little more money to trap the bear and then it could have been humanely euthanized or better yet given a second chance. We all know these state ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Mid-Week Musings

Put me down as a huge proponent of Amy Coney Barrett to take the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat on The Supreme Court. The more I read about her the stronger I feel. And when I happened across an article in the South Bend, Ind., newspaper, it solidified my belief that for our nation to have any doubts whatsoever and try to trip her on perceived ideological flim-flam is just horribly ... (click for more)

Sports

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Trevor Bassett Medals At Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27). Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took ... (click for more)


