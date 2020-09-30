Coppinger Says Business Restrictions Are Ended; He Will Discuss Mask Mandate At Upcoming Press Conference

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that all businesses throughout Hamilton County can expand their operations as of today with the expectation that Hamilton County Businesses will continue to comply with the Tennessee Pledge for operating safely.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the removal of restrictions based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through Executive Order 63.

The Hamilton County Mask Mandate remains in place until Oct. 8.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he will conduct a press conference on Oct. 6 to discuss the mask mandate.

Guidelines for Executive Order 63 can be found later today on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov.