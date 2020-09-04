 Friday, September 4, 2020 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


TDOT Contractor To Begin Work On U.S. 64 Bridge Replacement Over Ocoee River In Polk County

Friday, September 4, 2020

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin work on Tuesday, on a project to replace the bridge on U.S. 64 over the Ocoee River in Polk County. The project will be done using the design-build method. Design-build is a project delivery method that combines all or some portions of the design and construction phases of a project into a single contract. TDOT is using the design-build concept on some of its larger projects to expedite project delivery and streamline design processes.

The design-build team for the U.S.

64 bridge replacement project consists of contractor Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc. and designer Volkert, Inc. The cost of the project is $12,633,000 and the project is slated for completion on or before May 30, 2022.

The project includes construction of a three-span, steel I-beam bridge on new alignment to the north of the existing bridge. The new structure will be approximately 600 feet long with two 12-foot travel lanes (one in each direction), a dedicated center turn lane, and 10-foot shoulders. It will accommodate future widening to a four-lane facility.

Additionally, the new structure will be a signature bridge with visually appealing features including the Ocoee River emblem, rock finishes, aesthetic bridge rail, and lighting. 

The project also includes intersection improvements at Hildabrand Road to the west and Welcome Valley Road to the east.

During the first phase of the project, the contractor will begin work on the section between Hildabrand Road and the Ocoee River. Work will consist of excavation, haul road and retaining wall construction and bridge foundation work.

For more information on the U.S. 64 bridge replacement project, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/us-64-bridge-replacement.html



September 4, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Arrives Plenty Early For Job Interview; Man Blames Wife For Tossing New Registration Decal

September 4, 2020

Dalton Police Department Investigating Credit Card Fraud In Which Woman Spent Around $6,000

September 4, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 279,354 And 5,931 Deaths


While traveling south on S. Holtzclaw Avenue just before 2 a.m., police saw a black truck pull into the back parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and found the ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used stolen bank cards to rack up approximately $6,000 in fraudulent charges. The suspect and the vehicle ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,931. There were 2,132 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Arrives Plenty Early For Job Interview; Man Blames Wife For Tossing New Registration Decal

While traveling south on S. Holtzclaw Avenue just before 2 a.m., police saw a black truck pull into the back parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and found the driver sitting inside. The man said he had a job interview in the morning at this business and he wanted to make sure he didn't miss it. Nothing else about the conversation with the driver ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Department Investigating Credit Card Fraud In Which Woman Spent Around $6,000

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used stolen bank cards to rack up approximately $6,000 in fraudulent charges. The suspect and the vehicle she was traveling in were recorded by store surveillance. The incident began when a victim’s purse was stolen from a store in Tunnel Hill. While investigating the theft, the victim and the ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Tennessee Legislature Has Been A Great Disappointment

The Tennessee legislature has been a great disappointment through all of this. We elected a Republican supermajority and a Republican governor with the expectation that you would stand as a bulwark against encroachments upon our rights. Instead, when our extremely disappointing governor exceeded his authority and deprived the citizens of their property and income under color ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fact: Divorces Up 34%

Lewis Grizzard, one of the funniest humans to ever include in a golf foursome, was a self-proclaimed expert on divorce. “Folks in Atlanta have bumper stickers: ‘Honk if you’ve ever been married to Lewis Grizzard.'” Once we were playing at Belle Meade in Nashville when he quipped, “And then there was the morning at the breakfast table when I said, 'So, tomorrow is your birthday … ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Team Is Close-Knit, Ready To Return And Face The New York Cosmos Sept. 12

The Chattanooga Football Club was back at practice on Thursday morning, now almost two weeks removed from their last match. While the postponement of their matchup against New Amsterdam was unexpected, it may end up being a blessing in disguise for the injury-addled club. “We’ve had some key injuries. Richard Dixson has had a little bit of a bad hamstring, and we were unsure ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Pledge East Ridge Stadium To Get Ongoing Improvements

One year after breaking ground in East Ridge, the Chattanooga Red Wolves’ stadium is slowly but surely nearing completion. Mitch Martino, son of team owner Bob Martino, addressed the Chattanooga Area Chamber during their Thursday afternoon meeting. Right now, fans are able to watch the games in person, albeit in smaller numbers due to COVID-19. However, the current experience ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors