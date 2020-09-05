 Saturday, September 5, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


James Harbison, 52, Arrested In Connection With Drug Overdose Death Of Erik Patty In 2018

Saturday, September 5, 2020
Chattanooga Police have charged James Kelly Harbison, 52, in connection with a drug overdose that occurred on March 28, 2018. Harbison is charged with tampering/fabricating evidence and filing false reports.

On the evening of March 28, 2018, Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital where Erik Patty, 37, was found alone and unresponsive in the parking lot.

Mr. Patty received immediate medical treatment, but did not survive and was pronounced dead on April 1, 2018.

Since the original call, narcotics investigators have conducted extensive follow-up investigation. Their efforts during the past 18 months led to the arrest of Harbison who was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Oct. 1, 2019.

At this time, Harbison is not charged with causing Mr. Patty’s death.

CPD narcotics officers continue the investigation on this case. 


September 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 4, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Arrives Plenty Early For Job Interview; Man Blames Wife For Tossing New Registration Decal

September 4, 2020

Schools To Continue 5-Day A Week Instruction In Phase 3


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN 18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

While traveling south on S. Holtzclaw Avenue just before 2 a.m., police saw a black truck pull into the back parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and found the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools will continue to follow the Phase 3 schedule for the next two-week cycle, which will mean that schools will be open five days a week for on-campus learning and follow ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN 18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BEARDEN, JEFFREY WAYNE 1639 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10 --- ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Arrives Plenty Early For Job Interview; Man Blames Wife For Tossing New Registration Decal

While traveling south on S. Holtzclaw Avenue just before 2 a.m., police saw a black truck pull into the back parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and found the driver sitting inside. The man said he had a job interview in the morning at this business and he wanted to make sure he didn't miss it. Nothing else about the conversation with the driver ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, County Mayor Coppinger

I would like to commend Mayor Coppinger on his decision to extend the mask mandate. The COVID numbers are definitely better than they were. Obviously the mask mandate is working. I know a lot of us feel safer when we have to go to a grocery store, the doctor, etc. Keep up the good work. Vicki Hill Hixson (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is said that a teacher was giving a lesson on the circulation of the blood. Trying to make the matter clearer, she said, “Now, class, if I stood on my head, the blood, as you know, would run into it, and I would turn red in the face.” All of the students nodded. “Then why is it that while I am standing upright in the ordinary positions the blood doesn't run into my feet?” ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Team Is Close-Knit, Ready To Return And Face The New York Cosmos Sept. 12

The Chattanooga Football Club was back at practice on Thursday morning, now almost two weeks removed from their last match. While the postponement of their matchup against New Amsterdam was unexpected, it may end up being a blessing in disguise for the injury-addled club. “We’ve had some key injuries. Richard Dixson has had a little bit of a bad hamstring, and we were unsure ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Pledge East Ridge Stadium To Get Ongoing Improvements

One year after breaking ground in East Ridge, the Chattanooga Red Wolves’ stadium is slowly but surely nearing completion. Mitch Martino, son of team owner Bob Martino, addressed the Chattanooga Area Chamber during their Thursday afternoon meeting. Right now, fans are able to watch the games in person, albeit in smaller numbers due to COVID-19. However, the current experience ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors