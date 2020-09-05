 Sunday, September 6, 2020 Weather

Hamilton County Family In Tragic Boat Crash At Watts Bar Lake; Father Killed, Mother Critical

Saturday, September 5, 2020

A family from Hamilton County was in a tragic boat crash at Watts Bar Lake on Saturday evening.

 

Several TWRA Officers responded to a call of a single vessel accident with injuries near Blue Springs Marina on Watts Bar Lake. The incident occurred before 6 p.m. in Roane County.

 

A Hamilton County family of three ran aground in a 23-foot Chaparral, cuddy cabin boat.

TWRA officers arrived on scene and began treatment. Roane County EMS Roane County Fire and the Roane County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded.

 

The Roane County Medical Examiner pronounced the father, age 55, dead at the scene due to injuries received from the crash. The mother was life-flighted in critical condition to UT Medical Center in Knox County. The child was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center and is expected to be released.

 

Names are being withheld until next of kin are notified. The incident remains under investigation.


September 6, 2020

Walker County Has Another Virus Death; Georgia Has 48 More Deaths

Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Reports Positive COVID-19 Case; School Closed Through Tuesday For Cleaning


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN 309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 373795030 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF ...

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 48 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,977. There were 2,285 new cases as that total reached ...

Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence administration was notified Saturday of a positive case of COVID-19 of an individual who was in the school. Officials said, "We cannot share additional ...



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN 309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 373795030 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- BELVIN, STEVEN JACOB 802 MCHANN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: ...

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 48 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,977. There were 2,285 new cases as that total reached 281,548 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 25,501, up 99 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 914 cases, up 12; 16 deaths, down ...

Opinion

Thank You, County Mayor Coppinger

I would like to commend Mayor Coppinger on his decision to extend the mask mandate. The COVID numbers are definitely better than they were. Obviously the mask mandate is working. I know a lot of us feel safer when we have to go to a grocery store, the doctor, etc. Keep up the good work. Vicki Hill Hixson

Roy Exum: Darkness, My Old Friend

Welcome to "The Only Endless Sunday Afternoon of the Year," this since today seamlessly slips into a second day where tomorrow's Labor Day offers an extra helping of golf, idle time on a lakeside dock or sharing more giggles with those we love. There's the bonus of an extra afternoon nap, this before even more vinegar coleslaw, potato salad, lots of chilled tomato slices, and the ...

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Missing 44 Players For Practice On Day It Had Been Set For Season Opener

KNOXVILLE – Once upon a time, Tennessee was scheduled to open its football season on Saturday against Charlotte at Neyland Stadium. The game was canceled as part of the SEC's scheduling response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus continues to be a formidable opponent regarding any semblance of usual football activities. Three weeks before UT's rescheduled opener at ...

CFC Team Is Close-Knit, Ready To Return And Face The New York Cosmos Sept. 12

The Chattanooga Football Club was back at practice on Thursday morning, now almost two weeks removed from their last match. While the postponement of their matchup against New Amsterdam was unexpected, it may end up being a blessing in disguise for the injury-addled club. "We've had some key injuries. Richard Dixson has had a little bit of a bad hamstring, and we were unsure ...


