Hamilton County Family In Tragic Boat Crash At Watts Bar Lake; Father Killed, Mother Critical

A family from Hamilton County was in a tragic boat crash at Watts Bar Lake on Saturday evening.

Several TWRA Officers responded to a call of a single vessel accident with injuries near Blue Springs Marina on Watts Bar Lake. The incident occurred before 6 p.m. in Roane County.

A Hamilton County family of three ran aground in a 23-foot Chaparral, cuddy cabin boat. TWRA officers arrived on scene and began treatment. Roane County EMS Roane County Fire and the Roane County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded.

The Roane County Medical Examiner pronounced the father, age 55, dead at the scene due to injuries received from the crash. The mother was life-flighted in critical condition to UT Medical Center in Knox County. The child was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center and is expected to be released.



Names are being withheld until next of kin are notified. The incident remains under investigation.