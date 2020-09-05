Ooltewah Family In Tragic Boat Crash At Watts Bar Lake; Don Campbell Killed, Wife In Intensive Care, Child Released From Hospital

A family from Ooltewah was involved in a tragic boat accident on Watts Bar Lake on Saturday evening.

Don Campbell, 55, died due to injuries sustained from a single-vessel crash. The incident took place near Blue Springs Marina in Roane County just before 6 p.m.

Mr.

Campbell’s wife sustained injuries and was flown to UT Medical Center where she remains in ICU in stable condition. The child on board was released from UT Medical Center to family.

The family of three ran aground in a 23-foot Chaparral, cuddy cabin boat.



TWRA officers arrived on scene and began treatment. Roane County EMS Roane County Fire and the Roane County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded.

The Roane County Medical Examiner pronounced Mr. Campbell dead at the scene due to injuries received from the crash. The mother was life-flighted in critical condition to UT Medical Center in Knox County. The child was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center.



The incident remains under investigation.