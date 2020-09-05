 Sunday, September 6, 2020 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Ooltewah Family In Tragic Boat Crash At Watts Bar Lake; Don Campbell Killed, Wife In Intensive Care, Child Released From Hospital

Saturday, September 5, 2020
- photo by TWRA

A family from Ooltewah was involved in a tragic boat accident on Watts Bar Lake on Saturday evening.

 

Don Campbell, 55, died due to injuries sustained from a single-vessel crash. The incident took place near Blue Springs Marina in Roane County just before 6 p.m. 

 

Mr.

Campbell’s wife sustained injuries and was flown to UT Medical Center where she remains in ICU in stable condition. The child on board was released from UT Medical Center to family.

 

The family of three ran aground in a 23-foot Chaparral, cuddy cabin boat.

 

TWRA officers arrived on scene and began treatment. Roane County EMS Roane County Fire and the Roane County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded.

 

The Roane County Medical Examiner pronounced Mr. Campbell dead at the scene due to injuries received from the crash. The mother was life-flighted in critical condition to UT Medical Center in Knox County. The child was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center.

 

The incident remains under investigation.

- photo by TWRA

September 6, 2020

Hamilton County Has No New Deaths, Only 41 New Cases On Sunday; Tennessee Has 3 New Deaths

September 6, 2020

Georgia Deaths Top 6,000; 1,664 New Cases

September 6, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Sunday, as the toll remain at 78 for the fifth day in a row. An additional 41 ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 60 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,037. There were 1,664 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN 309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 373795030 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)



Hamilton County Has No New Deaths, Only 41 New Cases On Sunday; Tennessee Has 3 New Deaths

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Sunday, as the toll remain at 78 for the fifth day in a row. An additional 41 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,394. Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,865, state Health Department officials ... (click for more)

Georgia Deaths Top 6,000; 1,664 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 60 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,037. There were 1,664 new cases as that total reached 283,199 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 25,523, up 22 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 939 cases, up 25; 16 deaths; 63 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Zach Wamp: We Will Miss Mike Baskette's Joyful Personality And True Friendship

Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning. He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant. He loved his friends and enjoyed politics. He was a Republican through and through. I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Darkness, My Old Friend

Welcome to “The Only Endless Sunday Afternoon of the Year,” this since today seamlessly slips into a second day where tomorrow’s Labor Day offers an extra helping of golf, idle time on a lakeside dock or sharing more giggles with those we love. There’s the bonus of an extra afternoon nap, this before even more vinegar coleslaw, potato salad, lots of chilled tomato slices, and the ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 1-1 Tie

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie. The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half. Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda. The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunners Cross Country Team Opens Season With Win As Sports Return To Dalton State

MACON, Ga. - The Lady Roadrunners took off from the starting line like their running shorts were on fire and never looked back to defend their title in the Middle Georgia Invitational in Macon on Saturday. In a meet that included two conference foes (host Middle Georgia and Brewton-Parker), they took five of the top eight places to form a huge gap between them and the second-place ... (click for more)


