Hamilton County Has 29 New COVID Cases, Lowest Number Since July 1; No New Deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Tuesday is 29, the lowest reported number since July 1 when the count was 24. The new total is 8,479. There were also no new deaths reported, said the county Health Department, as the toll remains at 79.



There have been 7,417 Hamilton County residents that have recovered from the virus, which is 87 percent, and there are currently 983 active cases.

There are 59 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. Of those, 31 are Hamilton County residents. There are 18 patients in intensive care.

Tennessee had 27 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,896, state Health Department officials said.



There were 645 new cases in the state for a total of 165,754.



The state currently has 844 people hospitalized from the virus, 18 more than on Monday.

There have been 148,165 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.347 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 28,011 cases, up 64; 407 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 24,418 cases, up 46; 267 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 7,370 cases, up 66; 66 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 802 cases; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,595 cases, up 8; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 648 cases, up 12; 5 deaths



Grundy County: 158 cases; 3 deaths



Marion County: 397 cases, up 5; 7 deaths



McMinn County: 884 cases, up 9; 24 deaths



Meigs County: 182 cases, up 1; 3 deaths, up 1



Monroe County: 874 cases, down 1; 15 deaths



Polk County: 353 cases; 11 deaths



Rhea County: 686 cases, up 2; 5 deaths



Sequatchie County: 177 cases, up 3; 2 deaths