Mike Baskette, Active Republican, Law Enforcement Advocate, Dies After Struggle With COVID-19

Micheal R. Baskette, who was long active in the Hamilton County Republican Party, has died after a bout of several weeks with COVID-19.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger, one of the many close friends of Mr. Baskette, said he was always careful about wearing his mask and social distancing. He said his family does not know where he could have caught the virus.

He was described as "first and foremost a devoted man of family and faith. For 47 years, he and Emily shared their hopes, dreams, challenges and successes with spirit, faith and commitment. Together, their enthusiasm for life affected all with whom they engaged. Whether it be their beloved church, family or community - their marriage was an inspiration."

The son of Frank and Alma Baskette, he was a 1970 graduate of Central High School. He earned a B.S. in Psychology from UTC, where he was active in Sigma Chi fraternity.

He had a career in marketing, management, and sales. Most recently, he was the senior vice president for sales at Plainview|LED.

Mr. Baskette was baptized at Second Presbyterian Church. In later years, he and his wife converted to Catholicism at St. Jude Catholic Church.

It was said, "As a dedicated Republican, he befriended many candidates and elected officials – many of whom became life-long friends. His family and friends encouraged Mike to seek office many times, but he preferred to work humbly behind-the-scenes to support those he believed in. "

He was a member of the Pachyderm Club, Police Administrative Review Committee, Friends of Hixson, Life Loyal Sigma Chi, Knights of Columbus - Council 8576, Home Builders Association, Pink Heals and The NRA.

Chattanooga Police issued this statement, "The Chattanooga Police Department is saddened by the loss of an outstanding contributor to the department. Micheal Baskette served on the Administrative Review Committee for nearly 20 years. In his role on the ARC, he was committed to improving communication between CPD and the community as well as increasing police accountability and credibility. Mike was an exceptional person who always went above and beyond. He will be greatly missed."

Mr. Baskette was said to be "a fierce fan of the New York Yankees, the UT Vols, and the UTC Mocs. He was dedicated to the support of Law Enforcement and our military. He would stand for the flag, and kneel for the Lord."

Arrangements and services will be made at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chattanooga Area Sigma Chi Alumni Association and/or St. Jude Catholic Church in Chattanooga.

