Police Blotter: Man Sleeping On Rossville Boulevard Sidewalk Was Just Charging His Phone; Man's "Friend" Makes Off With $550

Police responded to a home on Atlanta Avenue and spoke with a woman who said she was moving and noticed that a few items from her side shed were sitting in the neighbors' yard. The woman said she just wanted the tent back and so police handed it to her. Police spoke with the owner of the yard. The owner said he had no idea how those items got in his yard. He said it is possible that the items fell out while the movers were moving them.* * *Police responded to a disorder on Baldwin Street.After arriving on scene officers met with a man who said that an individual approached him and began rambling about nonsense. The man asked the individual to leave and he refused. The man believes the individual was stealing his mail due to him knowing personal information about him and having a business card of a business associate. Officers located the individual and identified him, but were unable to confirm if he had been stealing the man's mail. The individual was informed by police that the man no longer wanted him on their property and was instructed that if he were to return he would be arrested.* * *Police responded to a theft at Soho Nail Salon, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. An employee said a black female entered the salon and asked to use the restroom. When the employee went to unlock the restroom, the woman stole the employee's iPhone 10 (valued at $1,200) in a pink case and ran out of the salon headed east toward Walmart. The employee said that she would provide police the serial number for the phone when able. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate any woman matching the suspect's description.* * *Police responded to a damaged property accidental at CVS Pharmacy on Dorchester Road. A man told police that a vehicle struck his BMW on the right side rear corner while it was parked at the pharmacy. The man said there was a note left on his vehicle with a woman's name and a phone number. The man said he made numerous attempts to contact this woman and it appears now that the number has been blocked.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Books A Million, 5230 Hwy. 153. Upon arrival officers spoke with an employee regarding the theft of a book. The employee said a white male entered the store and made his way to the Manga section of the store. The man selected a Berserker Deluxe Edition novel and then made his way to the center of the store. The man can been seen on camera opening his jacket and putting the book inside. When the man entered an open area, he no longer had the book in his hands and made his way to the exit. The manager was to send officers surveillance images of the suspect.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Chattanooga Wine and Spirits, 6804 Shallowford Road. An employee told police that a black female passed the point of sale without paying for three bottles of tequila that she had placed in a red handbag. The value of the stolen property is $234. The woman entered a Pontiac G6 vehicle with a Tennessee license plate before leaving the scene in the direction of Shallowford Road.* * *Police responded to a call at the T-Mobile store, 3446 Rossville Blvd., about a man who was seen passed out on the sidewalk near Rossville Boulevard. The man had ear phones in his ears and was unable to hear the police. The man was awakened by police to verify his well-being. The man said he was simply using the outlet near the sidewalk to charge his phone. The man said he fell asleep while charging his phone.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at the Aldi's on Lee Highway. An employee told police that someone shoplifted a pair of shoes. The employee was able to show officers camera footage of a black female taking off her shoes and putting on a pair of shoes that were located in Aldi's. The employee said the shoes were valued at $20. The woman was seen leaving past the point of sale and getting into a black sedan.* * *Police were called to a pawn shop at 1904 E 23rd St. Upon arrival police spoke with a man who had bought a bicycle from the pawn shop and a manager of the pawn shop. The man said the bicycle had a problem with the tire tube stem coming off. The store manager told the man that the purchase he made was an "as is" purchase. The man said he was unaware of that, so he told the manager he wanted a tire for his bicycle and wanted the manager to call the police. The manager told the man that he could purchase a tube for his tire. The manager called police per the man's request. The man had a friend help him put a tire on his bike that his friend brought him. The man left the property after the tire was changed without incident.* * *Police responded to a theft call on at Bennett Avenue. Officers spoke with a man who said that his "friend", who he only knew by her first name, was over because he invited her to his address. He said when he went into the bathroom, the friend took $550 in cash from his wallet. The man said that he knew the friend for awhile, but did not know where she lived, her last name, or anything else about her. Police were not able to identify a true suspect at this time.