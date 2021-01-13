Hamilton County Has 3 New COVID Deaths, 356 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,625 New Cases, 137 More COVID Deaths





Hamilton County reported 356 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 207 patients hospitalized with 58 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 90 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 35,100.There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Wednesday, two white males and one white female, one between the ages of 61-70, one between the ages of 71-80 and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 322.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 30,441, which is 87 percent, and there are 4,337 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 665,499 on Wednesday with 4,625 new cases. There have been 137 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,148, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 3,029 people hospitalized from the virus, 21 less than Tuesday.



Testing numbers are above 5.915 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 588,974, 89 percent.

