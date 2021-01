Hamilton County Has 1 New COVID Death, 228 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,983 New Cases, 84 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 228 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 198 patients hospitalized with 48 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 88 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 35,328.



There was one more death from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, a white male between the age of 71-80, bringing the total to 323.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 30,889, which is 87 percent, and there are 4,116 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 670,482 on Thursday with 4,983 new cases. There have been 84 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,232, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 2,964 people hospitalized from the virus, 68 less than Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 5.939 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 596,883, 89 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,711 cases, up 6; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 10,500 cases, up 145; 91 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 1,374 cases, up 3; 20 deaths



Marion County: 2,200 cases, up 14; 31 deaths



Meigs County: 1,107 cases, up 16; 16 deaths



Polk County: 1,373 cases, up 7; 17 deaths



Rhea County: 3,717 cases, up 23; 55 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,325 cases, up 6; 18 deaths



Knox 37,822 cases, up 274; 389 deaths, up 6



Davidson 69,030 cases, up 384; 648 deaths, up 2



Shelby 74,761 cases, up 495; 1,088 deaths, up 8