Georgia Congresswoman Greene Plans To Seek Biden Impeachment

Thursday, January 14, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Freshman Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said her first priority will be to seek the impeachment of incoming President Joe Biden.

She said in a Thursday tweet, "There's a mountain of evidence! President-Elect Joe Biden must be held accountable for his corruption."

Rep. Greene also said, "Taxpayer dollars can't be used as poker chips the line the pockets of the BidenCrimeFamily. This abuse of power as vice president is an impeachable offense!"

Ms. Greene won the House District 14 seat after Rep.

Tom Graves decided not to seek another term.


Police Blotter: Couple Help Themselves To Items At Goodwill; Suspicious Flashing Object Was A Traffic Analyzer

Huntsville Picked For Space Command Headquarters

Police Blotter: Couple Help Themselves To Items At Goodwill; Suspicious Flashing Object Was A Traffic Analyzer

Police responded to a call at Goodwill, 4850 Hwy. 58. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store manager who wanted to file a shoplifting report. The manager said a white man and white woman entered the store together and stolen several items from the business. The manager said he could not provide specific items or a total cost of what was stolen. The manager said the man ... (click for more)

Huntsville Picked For Space Command Headquarters

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty praised the choice of Huntsville, Ala., for the United States Space Command. Senator Blackburn said, “The new Space Command Center in the Tennessee Valley is an important investment in both the future of our military and in the skilled workforce of the region. This base will bring over 1,600 new jobs in the area and more ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 4,400 Died On Tuesday

On just Tuesday of this week, more than 4,400 citizens of the United States died due to COVID-related causes. It was the highest single day of pandemic deaths in our nation ever recorded and to help you get your arms around the magnitude of rampaging virus, Tuesday’s death count was 1,597 more than those who died in the terrorist attacks of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001). There is no reason ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Blow 17-Point Lead In Home Court Loss To Georgia

The Tennessee Lady Vols blew a 17-point lead and failed on two last-minute opportunities in a 67-66 loss to Georgia at home on Thursday night. Jordan Horston had last-second shots to close the first quarter and the half as Tennessee seemed comfortably ahead. However, the Bulldogs outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in a frantic and swarming third quarter defensive and offensive display. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Hoopsters Play At Furman This Weekend

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team will take on Furman in back-to-back contests this weekend at Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C. NEW SOCON SCHEDULE The Southern Conference schedule was tweaked this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams will play each other twice in three days at the same location. The Mocs will take on Furman on the ... (click for more)


