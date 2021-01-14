Georgia Congresswoman Greene Plans To Seek Biden Impeachment

Freshman Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said her first priority will be to seek the impeachment of incoming President Joe Biden.

She said in a Thursday tweet, "There's a mountain of evidence! President-Elect Joe Biden must be held accountable for his corruption."

Rep. Greene also said, "Taxpayer dollars can't be used as poker chips the line the pockets of the BidenCrimeFamily. This abuse of power as vice president is an impeachable offense!"

Ms. Greene won the House District 14 seat after Rep.

Tom Graves decided not to seek another term.