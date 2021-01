Georgia Has 154 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,952 New Cases

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

It is a given rule that if a writer asks too many questions in the same story it might offend the reader, so we are going to skip our usual introductory riddles this week because we want our targeted reader group to have their minds sharp for a most-fun experience. As you may be aware, the current coronavirus vaccines are limited to those 50 million Americans who are over the age ... (click for more)