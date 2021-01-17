 Sunday, January 17, 2021 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Announces More 1st And Second Dose COVID Vaccinations; For Phases 1a1, 1a2 And Adults 75+ by Appointment Only

Sunday, January 17, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has received additional shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and has added days to the appointment system.

 

The new first dose vaccinations will be at the Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center, 4301 Amnicola Highway. Enter the Riverpark near the Chattanooga State entrance; do not enter Chattanooga State.

Look for signs.

 

This is for individuals with Phase 1a1 or 1a2 status who live or work in Hamilton County and Hamilton County residents 75 years of age or older.

 

This will be Tuesday as well as Jan. 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31 and Feb. 7.

 

Register by visiting https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ to register online; or call Emergency Management’s call center at 423-209-5399 if you do not have access to the internet. Bilingual staff are available.                 

 

Proof of meeting phase criteria or residency must be shown at the entrance. Proof of eligibility can be a document showing current address, work ID, badge, letter or email from your employer, or a pay stub. Must show proof that you either live or work in Hamilton County.

 

Also, new second dose vaccination days were announced.

 

These will be given at the Carta Bus Barn, 1617 Wilcox Blvd. Enter through the last gate at the corner of Scholar Avenue and Camden Street.

 

This is for individuals with Phase 1a1 or 1a2 status who live or work in Hamilton County and Hamilton County residents 75 years of age or older. It is for those who received the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 4, 5 or 6.

 

This will be Feb. 1, 2 and 4.

 

Register by visiting https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ to register online; or call Emergency Management’s call center at 423-209-5399 if you do not have access to the internet. Bilingual staff are available.                 

 

Proof of meeting phase criteria or residency must be shown at the entrance. Proof of eligibility can be a document showing current address, work ID, badge, letter or email from your employer, or a pay stub. Must show proof that you either live or work in Hamilton County.

 

Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to continue to call back. Once appointments have been filled, the caller will hear a recording, “The call center is closed and appointments have been filled.”

 

The vaccine distribution is guided by “phases” according to the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible in the current “phases” will be able to make an appointment. The current phases are 1a1, 1a2 (see below), and those who are age 75 years or over, and all must be a Hamilton County resident or work in Hamilton County.

 

Phase 1a1 groups:

 

·       Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

·       Home health care staff

·       COVID-19 mass testing site staff

·       Student health providers

·       Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

·       (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

·       First Responders with Direct Public Exposure

·       Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

 

Phase 1a2 groups:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

 

·       Primary care providers and staff

·       Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

·       Pharmacists and staff

·       Patient transport

·       Outpatient therapists

·       Urgent visit center providers and staff

·       Environmental services

·       Oral health providers

·       Behavioral health providers

·       Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

·       Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

 

Age Group Bracket:

 

·       75 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident

·       No specific medical conditions are required

 

Please note, if you register for an appointment and are not in one of the current eligible phases or age bracket, you may be turned away until your tier is open for vaccination. Furthermore, this could cause someone to miss their opportunity and jeopardizes the limited vaccine supply.

 

Steps to Schedule Your Appointment

 

·       The online appointment system is available 24/7 and will be open until all available appointments are filled.

·       The call center will be open Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or until all available appointments are filled. The call center is closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

 

Important Things to Know Prior to Appointment

 

·       Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·       Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·       Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·       Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

·       Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·       Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

·       Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·       Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

 

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information. Keep this Card and bring it to the second dose appointment.

 

•          The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

•          The date the first dose of vaccine was given

•          The date the second vaccine dose is due 

 

Follow these additional resources to know when additional appointment slots open up:

 

·       Health Department COVID vaccination information webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/Vaccine.aspx

·       Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

 

 

 


Police Blotter: 2 Cars Hit When Tossed Gun Goes Off At Mt. View Chevrolet; Elderly Woman Driving Like Elderly Woman Should

Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,404 New Cases

Hamilton County One New COVID Death, 183 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,474 New Cases, 36 More COVID Deaths


Police Blotter: 2 Cars Hit When Tossed Gun Goes Off At Mt. View Chevrolet; Elderly Woman Driving Like Elderly Woman Should

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Waffle House, 7705 Lee Hwy. Officers spoke to an employee who said a black male was inside the restaurant and had come back three or four times at least and would not order anything, but would just sit at booths and sleep and would not leave. Officers spoke to the man who was identified, and he said he just got out of Silverdale ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,404 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 3 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,032. There were 5,404 new cases, as that total reached 680,378 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 46,619, up 104 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,027 cases, up 34; 44 deaths; ... (click for more)

