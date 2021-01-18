Man, 27, Shot On Clio Avenue Sunday Evening

A man, 27, was shot multiple times on Clio Avenue Sunday evening.
At approximately 6:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a report of shots fired in the area of 4100 Clio Ave.
While en route, officers were advised that there was a party shot in the 4000 block of 6th Avenue. Officers responded to that location and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were able to locate a crime scene at the original call location of 4100 Clio Ave. and secured it. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.