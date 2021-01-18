Man, 27, Shot On Clio Avenue Sunday Evening

A man, 27, was shot multiple times on Clio Avenue Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a report of shots fired in the area of 4100 Clio Ave.

He was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. While en route, officers were advised that there was a party shot in the 4000 block of 6th Avenue. Officers responded to that location and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were able to locate a crime scene at the original call location of 4100 Clio Ave. and secured it. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.