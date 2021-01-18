 Monday, January 18, 2021 51.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County 1st Dose Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccine Full; Some 2nd Dose Appointments Still Available

Monday, January 18, 2021

Hamilton County Health Department officials said Monday that first dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are already full.

Officials also said: 

  • Few second dose appointments remain; visit vaccine.hamiltonTN.gov to make an appointment online.
  • New appointments will be added to the schedule when the Health Department receives additional vaccine shipments from the Tennessee Department of Health.
  • The Registration Call Center 423-209-5399 is closed and will reopen when new appointment days are added.
  • Questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. The hotline resumes its normal schedule Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

January 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Officers Try To Sort Out Wreck In McDonald's Drive-Thru Line; Man Heats Up 4 Runner For Thief's Cozy Ride

January 18, 2021

Man, 27, Shot On Clio Avenue Sunday Evening

January 18, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 11-17


Police responded to a crash at McDonalds, 6220 Lee Hwy. A woman driving a white SUV said she was waiting to enter the drive-thru line at McDonald's. She said that a Mercury vehicle attempted ... (click for more)

A man, 27, was shot multiple times on Clio Avenue Sunday evening. At approximately 6:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a report of shots fired in the area of 4100 Clio Ave. ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 11-17: MCCLENDON ALECIA DAVAYNE W/F 33 OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE (2 COUNTS), ... (click for more)



Opinion

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of “Round Two” for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Wrestlers Win Over Citadel, Gardner Webb

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team posted two wins in a tri-meet at Gardner-Webb today. The Mocs defeated The Citadel 17-15 and Gardner-Webb 23-13 to improve to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Southern Conference action. Gardner-Webb is an affiliate member of the SoCon in wrestling and hosted the matches in Boiling Springs, N.C. Both were broadcast on ESPN+ with ... (click for more)

UTC's Five-Game Win Streak Comes To An End At Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga fell 52-46 at Furman Sunday afternoon in Southern Conference women’s basketball action, snapping the Mocs five-game win streak. UTC moves to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in league play while Furman improves to 5-7 on the year and earn its first SoCon victory to improve to 1-2. The Mocs got out to a quick start leading 11-4 in the opening frame, ... (click for more)


