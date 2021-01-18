 Monday, January 18, 2021 43.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Dawn Schoate Killed In Auto Accident In Cleveland

Monday, January 18, 2021

Dawne Schoate was killed in an accident in Cleveland on Monday.

Officers responded at 11:17 a.m. on Monday to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 1525 Spring Place Road Se.

white Ford F350 pulling a utility trailer loaded with excavation equipment was heading eastbound. This vehicle was driven by Matthew Womac. A gold Buick LeSabre was heading westbound. This vehicle was driven by Ms. Schoate.

Preliminary investigation appears to show the Ford was unable to stop due to traffic stopping to turn left to enter Spring Place Apartments. The Ford veered left to avoid a rear end collision. Upon doing so, the Ford struck the Buick head on, pushing it into a ditch on the westbound side.

Due to the crash, Dawn Schoate did not survive her injuries, passing away at the scene. She was transported to the Medical Examiners office.

Matthew Womac did not appear to have any injuries.

The crash team responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.


Opinion

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of “Round Two” for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT Gives Exuberant Freshman Recruit A Lot To Take In Over 1 Day

Rather than punctuate his words with exclamation points, Kaidon Salter wrote them in capital letters to convey his excitement. “KNOXVILLE IM HERE” The University of Tennessee football signee arrived on campus Sunday along with several other early enrollees. His message via Twitter reflected an eagerness to get started. Sadly, it perhaps said something about youthful ... (click for more)

UTC's Five-Game Win Streak Comes To An End At Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga fell 52-46 at Furman Sunday afternoon in Southern Conference women’s basketball action, snapping the Mocs five-game win streak. UTC moves to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in league play while Furman improves to 5-7 on the year and earn its first SoCon victory to improve to 1-2. The Mocs got out to a quick start leading 11-4 in the opening frame, ... (click for more)


