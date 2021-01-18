Dawn Schoate Killed In Auto Accident In Cleveland

Dawne Schoate was killed in an accident in Cleveland on Monday.

Officers responded at 11:17 a.m. on Monday to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 1525 Spring Place Road Se.

A white Ford F350 pulling a utility trailer loaded with excavation equipment was heading eastbound. This vehicle was driven by Matthew Womac. A gold Buick LeSabre was heading westbound. This vehicle was driven by Ms. Schoate.

Preliminary investigation appears to show the Ford was unable to stop due to traffic stopping to turn left to enter Spring Place Apartments. The Ford veered left to avoid a rear end collision. Upon doing so, the Ford struck the Buick head on, pushing it into a ditch on the westbound side.

Due to the crash, Dawn Schoate did not survive her injuries, passing away at the scene. She was transported to the Medical Examiners office.

Matthew Womac did not appear to have any injuries.

The crash team responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.