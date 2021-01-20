ChangeTN Backs Gorman, Clark, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod, Bruell

Tennessee-based ChangeTN announced its first endorsements of the 2021 election cycle, starting with the Chattanooga municipal races.

ChangeTN endorsed Tim Gorman for District 2, Dennis Clark for District 5, Raquetta Dotley for District 7, Marie Mott for District 8, incumbent Demetrus Coonrod for District 9, and Monty Bruell for mayor.

According to ChangeTN co-founder, Drew Dison, “These candidates represent a diverse coalition for Chattanooga that will fight for progressive changes to make this city a better place for all. And with a poverty rate of 35 percent, three times higher than the national average according to a U.S. Census report published in September of 2020, part of improving the city begins with economic recovery.

"This focus is apparent, with all of the candidates endorsed by ChangeTN focusing a significant portion of their platforms combating income inequality and economic justice.

"Most notably are mayoral candidate Monty Bruell, who believes the cost of transportation serves as a major hurdle for many looking to escape poverty. He said, 'One of the first things that I will do as Mayor is make all CARTA buses free to ride for all passengers all the time. It should not cost money to look for a job or to get to and from work.'

"By focusing on economic recovery, many of the candidates hope they will be able to rebuild deteriorating communities. City Counselor Coonrod knows exactly where to focus those endeavors, 'We need to invest in minority businesses, workforce development programs targeted at under-served communities, and invest in early childhood-education programs that give our children a better shot at the future.'

"Through these combined and cooperative approaches, ChangeTN hopes to usher in a progressive era for Chattanoogans."

ChangeTN was created by Matthew Park and Drew Dison in August of 2020.

It is "a social welfare organization advocating for progressive policies in Tennessee. Through candidate endorsements and outreach, ChangeTN hopes to transform the way progressive policies are viewed and discussed."