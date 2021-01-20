 Wednesday, January 20, 2021 52.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department Announces New Schedule At COVID Alstom Testing Site; Food Bank Discontinues Free Food Boxes At Testing Site

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID testing site at Alstom will no longer operate on Sundays, beginning Jan. 24. The site will continue operations six days a week from Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. As always, testing continues to be free and no appointment is necessary. 
 
“There has been a steady decrease in the demand for testing,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “and an increase in both the demand and supply of vaccine. Therefore, we are making changes to accommodate this new phase of pandemic response and will redirect staff from our testing site to our vaccination sites on Sundays.
We want to assure the community that we will continue to offer free testing as long as there is a need.”
 
The Alstom testing site is located at 999 Riverfront Pkwy. in Chattanooga. The entrance is directly across the street from the Southeast Tennessee Development District. Look for signs, officials said. 
 
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is discontinuing the free food boxes given away at the Alstom test site beginning the week of Jan. 24. The Health Department would like to thank the Food Bank for their partnership and their service to the community.
 
To arrange free transportation to the testing site, or for more information about COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org. 
 
To stay current on all COVID-19 related updates, subscribe to the Hamilton County Health Department’s mailing list at https://landing.mailerlite.com/webforms/landing/j6u3e5 or follow on social media.

January 20, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Beats Man To Intersection, Sending 800-Pound Drum Flying; Woman Took $400 From Pay Card Of Cheating Boyfriend

January 20, 2021

Hagerty Attends 59th Presidential Inauguration

January 20, 2021

ChangeTN Backs Gorman, Clark, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod, Bruell


Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters ... (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. “Our nation’s peaceful transfer of power is at the very ... (click for more)

Tennessee-based ChangeTN announced its first endorsements of the 2021 election cycle, starting with the Chattanooga municipal races. ChangeTN endorsed Tim Gorman for District 2, Dennis Clark ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Beats Man To Intersection, Sending 800-Pound Drum Flying; Woman Took $400 From Pay Card Of Cheating Boyfriend

Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters off three of the company-owned vans. The man said that thus far he has not been able to locate anything on the security cameras. He said that should he be able to locate reasonable images, ... (click for more)

Hagerty Attends 59th Presidential Inauguration

Senator Bill Hagerty attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. “Our nation’s peaceful transfer of power is at the very bedrock of our republic, but also a clear example to the rest of the world,” said Senator Hagerty. “Today, we celebrate the 59th Presidential Inauguration and wish our new president and ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Time For Impact Fees

This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah. Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of “Round Two” for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Men Win 70-60 Over Shorter

After five road games and three home postponements the Lee men's basketball team finally got back on its home court inside Walker Arena, taking down the Shorter Hawks, 70-60 on Tuesday evening. The Flames (5-1) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 18 in the NCAA D2 Media Poll and are receiving votes in the NABC Coaches Poll. Shorter falls to 1-4 on the year. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Looking For More Success With Familiar Faces For 2021 Season

By any standard, the Chattanooga Football Club had about as successful a season as one could have hoped for in the topsy-turvy year that was 2020. As the top side in their conference, CFC won the Independent Cup in the shortened preseason, and then made it midway through the NISA playoffs after the regular season. While COVID-19 forced the team and league to shut down for several ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors