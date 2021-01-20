Repeat Shoplifter Banned From Home Depot For 3 Years

A man suspected of repeatedly shoplifting has been banned from Home Depot.

On Jan. 7, police responded to a shoplifting call at the Commons Boulevard Office Depot, where they spoke to a loss prevention officer. She was watching video of a black male entering the store with a white male. The black male was wearing jeans, a red jacket, and a Chicago Bulls hat, while the white male was wearing a brown jacket, grey and black sweatpants, and a beanie.

Police said the video showed them walking around the store and putting several items into the cart, and then walking out with the cart without paying for anything. The cart had a Rigid box, three Milwaukee drills, and a Mikitta saw. Police said the merchandise was valued at $1,095.

The loss prevention officer told police that she could identify the black male as Dismond Allen, 24, who was described as a repeat offender. The white male was not able to be identified at the time. Allen was later arrested and booked for theft.

On Tuesday, another police officer responded to another shoplifting report at the Northpoint Boulevard Home Depot. An employee told police he saw a man later identified as Allen walking out with Makita power tools still in the spider wrapped blue box, without paying for them.

Police said a witness told them they saw Allen carry those tools behind the Northgate Mall. Police went there and saw him carrying a blue box through the parking lot. Police said Allen made eye contact with the officers, put the box down, and kept walking. When police told him to stop, police said Allen began to run away instead.

After a short chase, Allen got stuck in a drainage ditch and gave himself up. Police retrieved the stolen power tools and took Allen back to the Home Depot. Several witnesses confirmed Allen’s identity, and Allen was banned from all Home Depots for the next three years.

Allen was charged with numerous counts of theft of property and resisting arrest.