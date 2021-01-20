 Wednesday, January 20, 2021 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Repeat Shoplifter Banned From Home Depot For 3 Years

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Dismond Allen
Dismond Allen

A man suspected of repeatedly shoplifting has been banned from Home Depot.

On Jan. 7, police responded to a shoplifting call at the Commons Boulevard Office Depot, where they spoke to a loss prevention officer. She was watching video of a black male entering the store with a white male. The black male was wearing jeans, a red jacket, and a Chicago Bulls hat, while the white male was wearing a brown jacket, grey and black sweatpants, and a beanie.

Police said the video showed them walking around the store and putting several items into the cart, and then walking out with the cart without paying for anything. The cart had a Rigid box, three Milwaukee drills, and a Mikitta saw. Police said the merchandise was valued at $1,095.

The loss prevention officer told police that she could identify the black male as Dismond Allen, 24, who was described as a repeat offender. The white male was not able to be identified at the time. Allen was later arrested and booked for theft.

On Tuesday, another police officer responded to another shoplifting report at the Northpoint Boulevard Home Depot. An employee told police he saw a man later identified as Allen walking out with Makita power tools still in the spider wrapped blue box, without paying for them.

Police said a witness told them they saw Allen carry those tools behind the Northgate Mall. Police went there and saw him carrying a blue box through the parking lot. Police said Allen made eye contact with the officers, put the box down, and kept walking. When police told him to stop, police said Allen began to run away instead.

After a short chase, Allen got stuck in a drainage ditch and gave himself up. Police retrieved the stolen power tools and took Allen back to the Home Depot. Several witnesses confirmed Allen’s identity, and Allen was banned from all Home Depots for the next three years.

Allen was charged with numerous counts of theft of property and resisting arrest.


January 20, 2021

Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters

Hamilton County reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 161 patients hospitalized with 42 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized,

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 149 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,411. There were 5,772 new cases, as that total



Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters off three of the company-owned vans. The man said that thus far he has not been able to locate anything on the security cameras. He said that should he be able to locate reasonable images,

Hamilton County reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 161 patients hospitalized with 42 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 70 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,447. There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, two black

It's Time For Impact Fees

This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah. Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure,

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of "Round Two" for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their

Lee Men Win 70-60 Over Shorter

After five road games and three home postponements the Lee men's basketball team finally got back on its home court inside Walker Arena, taking down the Shorter Hawks, 70-60 on Tuesday evening. The Flames (5-1) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 18 in the NCAA D2 Media Poll and are receiving votes in the NABC Coaches Poll. Shorter falls to 1-4 on the year.

Chattanooga FC Looking For More Success With Familiar Faces For 2021 Season

By any standard, the Chattanooga Football Club had about as successful a season as one could have hoped for in the topsy-turvy year that was 2020. As the top side in their conference, CFC won the Independent Cup in the shortened preseason, and then made it midway through the NISA playoffs after the regular season. While COVID-19 forced the team and league to shut down for several


