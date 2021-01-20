Cleveland City Schools To Resume In-Person School For All Students Starting Monday

Cleveland City Schools will go back to in-person school for all students next Monday.

Officials said, "We continue to monitor active case counts and other data points in our community. In consultation with the health department and a downward trend of local cases, the district will be in the Yellow Phase the week of January 25-29. All students will be in a traditional, in-person school setting every day.

"All schools will require a temperature check for students and staff as they enter the building.

Students will have a second temperature check around mid-day. Masks will continue to be required for all bus riders and students in grades 3-12 in classrooms."