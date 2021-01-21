 Thursday, January 21, 2021 48.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Sonja Sparks Promoted To CARTA CFO; She And Executive Director Lisa Maragnano Get $7,000 Bonuses

Thursday, January 21, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

The CARTA board voted to promote Sonja Sparks to chief financial officer during their Thursday meeting.

John Bilderback, who heads the CARTA board, said the Compensation Committee met and had a “good discussion” about promoting Ms. Sparks to CFO, giving her a bonus, and also giving Executive Director Lisa Maragnano a bonus.

Ms. Sparks has been with CARTA for over a year now, and was eligible for salary adjustment after six months. Because of COVID, this was put off. Attorney Allen McCallie said the board recently reviewed her work and described it as “stellar.”

“We witnessed this by having financial reports prepared earlier than they have ever been,” attorney McCallie said. “All of these are very good things.”

He said the first motion was to promote Ms. Sparks from a director to CFO, and to increase her salary to $90,000, which is an $8,000 raise. CARTA has not had a chief financial officer for the last year - only an interim.

“Sonja came in at a very difficult time, and has been a great partner here at CARTA,” Ms. Maragnano said. “She has a great attitude and is always smiling, and makes sure our financials are always organized and we get the information ahead of time.”

Tamara Steward clarified that this was not a position created specifically for Ms. Sparks. She said the position was simply vacant, and that Ms. Sparks was being promoted into that role.

After voting on that resolution, the CARTA board also voted to approve a $7,000 bonus for both Ms. Sparks and Ms. Maragnano. Attorney McCallie told the board that all employees at CARTA received hazard pay, except for Ms. Sparks and Ms. Maragnano, since their compensation is set.

The new resolution would give Ms. Sparks $3,200 in hazard pay, and a $3,800 sum in back-salary since they did not take action six months ago like originally planned. This was unanimously approved by the board. The second motion gave Ms. Maragnano the same kind of payment.

“I really have enjoyed the challenge of getting to learn the transportation industry and to work with you all during this year,” Ms. Sparks said. “I look forward to many more years here.”

CARTA has also been helping Hamilton County with vaccinations, and Ms. Maragnano said it should be emphasized that even those who have been vaccinated are still required to wear a mask while on a CARTA bus.

“Once you get your vaccine, that doesn’t mean you don’t have to take proper precautions like wearing your mask and social distancing,” Ms. Maragnano said. “The mask mandate is still in place.”

 


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

Police responded to a residence on Baker Street. A woman said a black male in a maybe silver Volvo stopped in front of her house, walked to the front porch and stole a saw. The woman did not have a description of the saw. Video recording will be sent into police later. * * * Officers assisted a woman at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. A concerned citizen flagged down officers ... (click for more)

Youth, 19, Shot On Bennett Avenue On Wednesday Night

A 19-year-old male was shot on Bennett Avenue on Wednesday night. At approximately 8:55 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a local hospital regarding an individual who had arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers confirmed that a victim was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers were able to determine ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Are Our Educational Priorities?

If only our institutes of higher learning put as much emphasis, effort and financial investment into their academic departments as they do into their football “programs”. $9.3 million in annual salary for a football coach? Really? Are there anywhere professors who earn even a fractional smidgen of that amount? Where are our priorities? Is the “commitment to consistently winning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols Ain't Dead

Matt Hayes, a writer for the SaturdayDownSouth.com website, was blistering in his view of what has been allowed to happen to the once-mighty University of Tennessee football program just hours after coach Jeremy Pruitt went down in flames on Monday. “I’ve got some harsh words for those in power at Tennessee, something they don’t want to hear but better embrace. It’s not the 1990s ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Men Win 70-60 Over Shorter

After five road games and three home postponements the Lee men's basketball team finally got back on its home court inside Walker Arena, taking down the Shorter Hawks, 70-60 on Tuesday evening. The Flames (5-1) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 18 in the NCAA D2 Media Poll and are receiving votes in the NABC Coaches Poll. Shorter falls to 1-4 on the year. ... (click for more)

Mocs Earn Road Win At Samford

The Chattanooga Mocs had a little déjà vu all over again in their 70-64 win at Samford Wednesday night. The Mocs limited their opponent to a season-low 22 first-half points for the second straight game and then saw them catch fire in the second. The key tonight was not getting burned. After Logan Dye's floater with 14:31 on the clock gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead, 38-32, ... (click for more)


