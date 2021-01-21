Sonja Sparks Promoted To CARTA CFO; She And Executive Director Lisa Maragnano Get $7,000 Bonuses

The CARTA board voted to promote Sonja Sparks to chief financial officer during their Thursday meeting.

John Bilderback, who heads the CARTA board, said the Compensation Committee met and had a “good discussion” about promoting Ms. Sparks to CFO, giving her a bonus, and also giving Executive Director Lisa Maragnano a bonus.

Ms. Sparks has been with CARTA for over a year now, and was eligible for salary adjustment after six months. Because of COVID, this was put off. Attorney Allen McCallie said the board recently reviewed her work and described it as “stellar.”

“We witnessed this by having financial reports prepared earlier than they have ever been,” attorney McCallie said. “All of these are very good things.”

He said the first motion was to promote Ms. Sparks from a director to CFO, and to increase her salary to $90,000, which is an $8,000 raise. CARTA has not had a chief financial officer for the last year - only an interim.

“Sonja came in at a very difficult time, and has been a great partner here at CARTA,” Ms. Maragnano said. “She has a great attitude and is always smiling, and makes sure our financials are always organized and we get the information ahead of time.”

Tamara Steward clarified that this was not a position created specifically for Ms. Sparks. She said the position was simply vacant, and that Ms. Sparks was being promoted into that role.

After voting on that resolution, the CARTA board also voted to approve a $7,000 bonus for both Ms. Sparks and Ms. Maragnano. Attorney McCallie told the board that all employees at CARTA received hazard pay, except for Ms. Sparks and Ms. Maragnano, since their compensation is set.

The new resolution would give Ms. Sparks $3,200 in hazard pay, and a $3,800 sum in back-salary since they did not take action six months ago like originally planned. This was unanimously approved by the board. The second motion gave Ms. Maragnano the same kind of payment.

“I really have enjoyed the challenge of getting to learn the transportation industry and to work with you all during this year,” Ms. Sparks said. “I look forward to many more years here.”

CARTA has also been helping Hamilton County with vaccinations, and Ms. Maragnano said it should be emphasized that even those who have been vaccinated are still required to wear a mask while on a CARTA bus.

“Once you get your vaccine, that doesn’t mean you don’t have to take proper precautions like wearing your mask and social distancing,” Ms. Maragnano said. “The mask mandate is still in place.”