Hamilton County Has 5 New COVID Deaths, 205 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,492 New Cases, 128 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 130 patients hospitalized with 37 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 58 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,652.



There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wedsday, three males and two females, all white, one Hispanic, one between the ages of 31-40 and four between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 337.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 33,449, which is 91 percent, and there are 2,866 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 697,783 on Thursday with 3,492 new cases. There have been 128 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,684, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 2,513 people hospitalized from the virus, 140 fewer than Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 6.101 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 639,444, 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,760 cases, up 6; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 10,993 cases, up 59; 94 deaths



Grundy County: 1,414 cases, up 11; 22 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 2,327 cases, up 19; 31 deaths



Meigs County: 1,168 cases, up 4; 16 deaths



Polk County: 1,466 cases, up 21; 17 deaths



Rhea County: 3,870 cases, up 23; 56 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,385 cases, up 2; 18 deaths



Knox 39,469 cases, up 163; 429 deaths, up 11



Davidson 71,995 cases, up 417; 679 deaths, up 1



Shelby 77,475 cases, up 318; 1,156 deaths, up 14