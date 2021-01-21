 Friday, January 22, 2021 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Has 5 New COVID Deaths, 205 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,492 New Cases, 128 More COVID Deaths

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Hamilton County reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 130 patients hospitalized with 37 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 58 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,652.

There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wedsday, three males and two females, all white, one Hispanic, one between the ages of 31-40 and four between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 337. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 33,449, which is 91 percent, and there are 2,866 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 697,783 on Thursday with 3,492 new cases. There have been 128 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,684, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,513 people hospitalized from the virus, 140 fewer than Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 6.101 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 639,444, 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,760 cases, up 6; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  10,993 cases, up 59; 94 deaths

Grundy County: 1,414 cases, up 11; 22 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 2,327 cases, up 19; 31 deaths

Meigs County: 1,168 cases, up 4; 16 deaths

Polk County: 1,466 cases, up 21; 17 deaths

Rhea County: 3,870 cases, up 23; 56 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,385 cases, up 2; 18 deaths

Knox 39,469 cases, up 163; 429 deaths, up 11

Davidson 71,995 cases, up 417; 679 deaths, up 1

Shelby 77,475 cases, up 318; 1,156 deaths, up 14


Police Blotter: Car Warming Up On Jefferson Street Winds Up Down The Road; Man Watches Cowboy Plow Through His Front Yard

Police responded to an address on Saluda Street regarding property damage. Officers observed that a Ram flatbed tow truck (Brown Towing and Recovery) had undercarriage and possible frame damage underneath the flatbed at the rear of the truck. Police observed a manhole cover that was raised several inches above the pavement surface. Police spoke with the driver who said he was traveling ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 182 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,064 New Cases, 93 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 114 patients hospitalized with 37 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 61 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,834. There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, leaving the total ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Are Our Educational Priorities? - And Response (2)

If only our institutes of higher learning put as much emphasis, effort and financial investment into their academic departments as they do into their football “programs”. $9.3 million in annual salary for a football coach? Really? Are there anywhere professors who earn even a fractional smidgen of that amount? Where are our priorities? Is the “commitment to consistently winning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Resuscitated!

I am a big fan of magic tricks. Sometimes I’ll sit down with YouTube and watch a lot of dazzling stuff. My favorites include Darcy Oakes with the doves, or David Blaine spitting up live frogs from “the aquarium in my stomach.” Really intellectual stuff … I can watch it for hours … but the best magic is “real magic,” much like the University of Tennessee jerked from the top hat Thursday, ... (click for more)

Sports

Samford Women Stay In First With Victory Over Mocs

Chattanooga’s Mocs played pretty good basketball for the first three quarters of Thursday night’s Southern Conference clash with league-leading Samford, but it was a dismal performance in the final 10 minutes that spelled the difference. The Bulldogs had a precarious 50-49 lead to start the final quarter, but the Mocs couldn’t hit the ocean from the end of a pier as they only ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Moves Quickly To Fill A Gaping Need

Tennessee moved quickly to address arguably the most important job opening associated with demolition Monday. Central Florida’s Danny White has reached a deal with UT to become the school’s new athletic director. USA Today first reported the news and the university released White’s hire later Thursday afternoon. “Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics ... (click for more)


