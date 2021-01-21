 Thursday, January 21, 2021 44.0°F   shallow fog   Shallow Fog

County School Board Votes 5-4 Against Sending K-5 Back To School; But Approves Telling Supt. Johnson To Get Students Back As Quickly And Safely As Possible

Thursday, January 21, 2021

The County School Board, after two and a half hours of often heated discussion, voted 5-4 against a plan that would have put students in K-5 back in school four days a week.

However, the board afterwards unanimously supported a resolution initiated by Chairman Joe Wingate that directs Supt. Bryan Johnson to come up with plans that get students back into the classroom "as quickly and as safely as possible."

Chairman Wingate said, "This allows Dr. Johnson to look at options as the COVID-19 numbers come down."

Several board members said this was an administrative matter and the board should not have been getting involved in the staff's purview. Board members Rhonda Thurman and Joe Smith said those taking that position were "cowards." Ms. Thurman said the board advises the superintendent on all sorts of issues.

Board member Tucker McClendon, who worked earlier Thursday with Supt. Johnson to come up with the initial motion, said the Tennessee School Board Association advises boards to get involved in COVID closing issues.

Marco Perez, another board member, said, "People are hurting. Children are falling apart. It's truly painful. But I hope we get to the end of this school year without losing a teacher or a staff member."

Jenny Hill made a motion to table the McClendon motion, saying "it is not the role of the board to make operational decisions."

Karitsa Mosley Jones acknowledged that many are anxious for in-person school to resume, but she stressed the safety and health factor. She said, "I don't do what other people want. I do what I think is right. I would rather stay the course and be more careful."

Steve Highlander said he was among board members getting hundreds of calls and emails on the issue. He said parents favored a return to school by about 70 to 30, while teachers opposed it about 70-30.

Voting to support the motion to table were Ms. Hill, Tiffanie Robinson, Mr. Highlander, Ms. Jones and Mr. Perez.

The County Schools stayed in the classroom for 84 days, then shifted to virtual learning as COVID numbers spiked several weeks ago.

Mr. Wingate and Supt. Johnson noted that COVID case numbers in Hamilton County have been dropping to in the 200s per day. They said they are "trending downward."

Two physicians that advise school officials, Dr. Stephen Adams and Dr. Charles Woods, agreed that case numbers are down as well as the number of those hospitalized and in Intensive Care Units. 

Dr. Woods said he did not see a problem with the schools "relaxing a bit" on a case scale that recently caused the schools to close. He said it has been found that in most cases elementary age students are not apt to get the virus or to transmit it, though that is not always the case. 

Several board members said they definitely want students in school, but they said a priority is the safety of teachers and staff from the deadly virus.  

The McClendon motion did not have 6-12 going back now. He said the board did not need to rush and "shoot ourselves in the foot."

As many as 1,400 people viewed the board meeting online.

 


Breaking News

Hagerty Hits Biden Decision To Extend The New START Treaty

Senator Bill Hagerty hit the decision by President Joe Biden to extend the New START Treat. He said, “I am deeply troubled by the Biden Administration’s decision to extend the New START Treaty for five years without any concessions from Russia. Even President Biden’s own nominee for Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, previously said that ‘Washington ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

Police responded to a residence on Baker Street. A woman said a black male in a maybe silver Volvo stopped in front of her house, walked to the front porch and stole a saw. The woman did not have a description of the saw. Video recording will be sent into police later. * * * Officers assisted a woman at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. A concerned citizen flagged down officers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Are Our Educational Priorities?

If only our institutes of higher learning put as much emphasis, effort and financial investment into their academic departments as they do into their football “programs”. $9.3 million in annual salary for a football coach? Really? Are there anywhere professors who earn even a fractional smidgen of that amount? Where are our priorities? Is the “commitment to consistently winning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols Ain't Dead

Matt Hayes, a writer for the SaturdayDownSouth.com website, was blistering in his view of what has been allowed to happen to the once-mighty University of Tennessee football program just hours after coach Jeremy Pruitt went down in flames on Monday. “I’ve got some harsh words for those in power at Tennessee, something they don’t want to hear but better embrace. It’s not the 1990s ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Moves Quickly To Fill A Gaping Need

Tennessee moved quickly to address arguably the most important job opening associated with demolition Monday. Central Florida’s Danny White has reached a deal with UT to become the school’s new athletic director. USA Today first reported the news and the university released White’s hire later Thursday afternoon. “Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics ... (click for more)

Tennessee Names Danny White As New Athletic Director

Dr. Danny White, recently ranked the fourth-best athletic director in the country by Stadium , will become the new athletic director at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman announced today. His consistent record of transforming college athletic programs to win championships, drive growth, and achieve success, have made him a rising star in college athletics. ... (click for more)


