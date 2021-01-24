Walker County Has New COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline

There is a new number for Walker County residents to call to submit their information to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Monday, the Walker County COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 706-670-1234, will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Through a partnership with the Walker County Health Department, the new hotline will serve as ground zero for eligible residents to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, which remains in extremely short supply. Currently in Georgia, the vaccine is only available to healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care residents and adults 65+ and their caregivers.

When someone calls the hotline, a team member will document that person’s contact information and eligibility. Then, when additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine become available locally, those who submitted their information via the hotline will be contacted directly to schedule a vaccination appointment at the Walker County Health Department.

“Our Health Department staff has done an amazing job handling additional assignments related to COVID-19, in addition to their daily responsibilities,” said Shannon Whitfield, chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners. “Now, with the state government asking them to also handle vaccines, this new hotline will ease the administrative burden of this task, so they can focus on getting shots in arms.

"Due to high demand and supply dynamics that change daily, hotline workers cannot provide a timetable for when an appointment may become available. We hope the hotline, which is staffed locally, offers residents some peace of mind that they’ve followed the proper procedure to ensure their name is on the wait list for the vaccine.”

Individuals who previously submitted their contact information through the Northwest Georgia DPH online portal are already on the wait list and do not need to call the hotline. In addition, those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine will be contacted directly to schedule an appointment for their second dose and do not need to call the hotline.



