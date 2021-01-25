Police Blotter: Jeep Left Warming Up In Garage Disappears; Stomping Neighbors Above Knocking Over Woman's Stuff;

Police responded to a shoplifting at Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. The manager said a woman came into the store and filled her pockets with miscellaneous items, then ran out the exit door. Staff attempted to stop the woman, but were unable to do so. It is unknown who the woman is or what items were taken.



* * *



A man living on Brainerd Road called police and said someone broke his second floor windows with marbles sometime at night. He said this happens a lot and he feels like he is being targeted. There is no suspect information, but he is working on getting cameras. The man said last time it cost $400 to fix a window and now he has to fix two of them.



* * *



Police responded to another shoplifting at Sam's Club on Lee Highway. Police made contact with the manager who said one of her employees told her that a white male and a black male took five security systems. The manager showed police pictures of the men exiting the building with the merchandise. Video cameras showed the men leave the scene in a gray or blue Oldsmobile.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle attempting to do donuts in the parking lot at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. The occupants were identified and both were found to have substantial criminal records, however no active warrants. The vehicle was registered to the woman, however the man was the one driving. The man was given a warning, and both were sent on their way.



* * *



Police were dispatched after a 911 call from a residence on Wheeler Avenue. Police met with a man and woman who were both intoxicated because they were celebrating the man's birthday. They had gotten into a verbal argument and started throwing items in the house onto the floor. Neither one laid hands on or threw anything at each other. Police could not force either to leave because they both lived there. The man agreed to sleep on the couch, and the woman agreed to sleep in a back room.



* * *



A woman on Golden Place called police regarding the theft of her 2019 silver Jeep Cherokee. She told officers that her vehicle was warming up in the carport when it was stolen. The vehicle was unlocked and running at the time of the theft. There is no suspect information at this time. She said the vehicle had three stickers in the back window: a Harry Potter, "Expecto Patronum"; an oval "Noog", black and white; and a "Make Chattanooga Weird." In addition, there is yellow paint in the driver's side wheel wells and along the rocker plate. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.



* * *



Police were called by a deputy of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department to assist a citizen on Olive Street. The deputy said they were evicting a man, and since he was in his 70s, they are afraid he would freeze to death. Police transported the man to the Community Kitchen, who arranged for services.



* * *



Police were called to 3648 Brainerd Road where a woman said that when she had come into her business, she found an Apple Laptop lying on the ground next to the entrance. The woman wanted to turn it in to police just in case it was stolen. Police retrieved the laptop and turned it in to property.



* * *



Police were called to a residence on Standifer Gap Road where a woman said that her neighbors above her stomped so loudly that her pictures, TV on a stand and Christmas tree fell down. Police were unable to make contact with the neighbor, however they did see the pictures fallen and the tree tipped over.



* * *



Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle abandoned in the parking lot of the Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. Police found the vehicle to be stripped and sitting up on cinder blocks. The steering column was popped and the interior was torn apart. Police checked with dispatch and the vehicle was not reported stolen. An attempt was made to contact the owner of the vehicle, but no contact was made. An abandoned sticker was placed on the vehicle, giving the owner notice to remove. A homeless person who had walked by said the vehicle has been sitting at this location for approximately two weeks.



* * *



A woman living on Montview Drive called police and said she had moved into the residence the first of December. She said that when she moved in, the mailbox there was crammed full of mail for the former tenant. She said the former tenant was a black male who is tall and big. She said that he had been evicted in June and that he has been coming by and going through her mail. She said that she wants a report of this, as she has been the victim of identity theft before.