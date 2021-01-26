 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Senator Hagerty Votes To Confirm Blinken As Secretary Of State

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

United States Senator Bill Hagerty Tuesday voted to confirm Antony Blinken as Secretary of State.

“As the former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, I understand the importance of having a competent, empowered, and level-headed Secretary of State,” said Senator Hagerty. “While Antony Blinken and I will not agree on everything, he is qualified to represent the United States and our interests abroad. Mr. Blinken has publicly asserted that ‘President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China.’ Although Mr. Blinken disagrees with some of the Trump Administration’s tactics, he acknowledged ‘the basic principle was the right one, and I think that’s actually helpful to our foreign policy.’

“I recently discussed with Mr. Blinken the importance of countering China’s growing threats, securing American and international 5G networks against Huawei and other untrusted foreign actors, and staying strong and clear-eyed on growing nuclear dangers from Iran and North Korea. In addition, we discussed those Tennesseans who remain in jeopardy around the globe, and I urged Mr. Blinken to act swiftly in these cases. Mr. Blinken understands my concerns, particularly with respect to Tennesseans abroad, and he is clear on my priorities for the United States on the world stage. I will work every day to ensure that he and the State Department remain accountable for keeping these issues as top priorities.”


Georgia Has 142 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,706 New Cases

Local Chapters Of Fraternal Order Of Police, International Brotherhood Of Police Endorse Kim White

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 142 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,996. There were 5,706 new cases, as that total reached 727,752 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 48,915, 417 more than Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,338 cases, up 48; 46 deaths, ... (click for more)

Local Chapters Of Fraternal Order Of Police, International Brotherhood Of Police Endorse Kim White

The local chapters of the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers announced Tuesday their endorsement of mayoral candidate Kim White. Together, the organizations represent hundreds of law enforcement officers in Chattanooga and Hamilton County. “I am profoundly moved by the endorsements of two organizations that represent some of the bravest ... (click for more)

Opinion

Smooth Operations Getting My COVID Vaccine

Thank you, Hamilton County Health Department. Yesterday I received my first shot of COVID vaccine at the Health Department’s River Park site. My appointment, which was scheduled online, went as smooth as anyone would want. Even with the handicap of rain everyone there was helpful and moved the cars along in a steady and orderly way. I arrived for my 9:30 appointment and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘I’m Henry Aaron’

It happened so long I couldn’t begin to guess the year. I can’t even remember why I was on a late morning flight from Miami to Atlanta. But I do remember Delta Air Lines had done something really nice for me when they made me a “Flying Colonel,” which would get you bumped up to First Class whenever they had an empty seat. It had perks that allowed you to take friends inside their ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Date/Times For 2021 Open Tryouts

Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 “I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, ... (click for more)


