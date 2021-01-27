Cleveland City Schools Will Meet In-Person Feb. 1-5

Cleveland City Schools continues to monitor active case counts and other data points in the community. In consultation with the health department and a downward trend of local cases, the district will continue to be in the Yellow Phase the week of Feb. 1-5. All students will be in a traditional, in-person school setting everyday.

Cleveland City Schools will continue to be in the yellow phase while the COVID-19 task force meets biweekly to monitor the situation. Moving forward daily communication of COVID-19 positive cases per school will not be sent out at this time, but CCS will provide notifications to all individuals involved in contact tracing.

You may still find your school active case count weekly, as well as the district's case count, at clv.city/casecount.

If you have any questions, please contact cvquestions@clevelandschools.org or contact the local school.