56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed Wednesday Morning On 6th Avenue

A 56-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning on 6th avenue.

At approximately 5:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 3600 block of 6th Ave. While en route the call was upgraded to a person shot.



Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the man deceased on scene.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Gary Skiles, Jr., 35. Skiles was later located and detained through the collaborative effort of CPD Homicide, CPD Fugitive, United States Marshals, GBI, Walker County Sheriff's Office and Rossville Police Dept.



He is currently in custody on charges for aggravated assault and criminal homicide and is awaiting extradition to the Hamilton County Jail



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

