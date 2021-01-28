 Thursday, January 28, 2021 37.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed Wednesday Morning On 6th Avenue

Thursday, January 28, 2021

A 56-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning on 6th avenue.

At approximately 5:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 3600 block of 6th Ave. While en route the call was upgraded to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Gary Skiles, Jr., 35. Skiles was later located and detained through the collaborative effort of CPD Homicide, CPD Fugitive, United States Marshals, GBI, Walker County Sheriff's Office and Rossville Police Dept.

He is currently in custody on charges for aggravated assault and criminal homicide and is awaiting extradition to the Hamilton County Jail 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


January 28, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 28, 2021

TDOT Contractor To Repair Concrete On I-24 West Near Mile Marker 178 In Chattanooga

January 28, 2021

Increase In Homelessness Due To COVID-19 Expected In Annual Point-In-Time Count


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

TDOT contract crews will make concrete repairs this weekend on I-24 West in Hamilton County between mile markers 177 and 179 in lane #2 (right lane). The repair work will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday ... (click for more)

The annual count of the region’s homeless population takes place every year on the last Thursday in January. Officials at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition say the count spanning Hamilton ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

TDOT Contractor To Repair Concrete On I-24 West Near Mile Marker 178 In Chattanooga

TDOT contract crews will make concrete repairs this weekend on I-24 West in Hamilton County between mile markers 177 and 179 in lane #2 (right lane). The repair work will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and end by or before 6 a.m. on Monday. During the work, lane #2 on I-24 West and the Williams Street on-ramp to I-24 West will be closed. Lane #1 (left lane) on I-24 West will remain open ... (click for more)

Opinion

Smooth Operations Getting My COVID Vaccine

Thank you, Hamilton County Health Department. Yesterday I received my first shot of COVID vaccine at the Health Department’s River Park site. My appointment, which was scheduled online, went as smooth as anyone would want. Even with the handicap of rain everyone there was helpful and moved the cars along in a steady and orderly way. I arrived for my 9:30 appointment and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "White Allyship"

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, a-swirl in social justice reform yet sorely lacking in common sense, may be on the brink of alienating itself from the very community that supports it. Today the university will host a lecture and celebration focusing on ‘White Allies and Accountability’ when it is my view that such a distasteful folly will reversely reverberate within ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

#18 Vols Grind Out 56-53 Win Over Mississippi State

A dominant defensive showing and an offensive effort that saw every Vol score helped the 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team battle past Mississippi State, 56-53, on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. After uncharacteristically losing the turnover battle in each of their last two games, the Volunteers (11-3, 5-3 SEC) forced 18 (9-8, 4-5 SEC) turnovers, earning a +7 turnover ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors