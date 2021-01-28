Senator Hagerty Announces Washington, D.C. Staff

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday announced the appointment of a team to his staff. In addition to the State office appointments announced earlier, Senator Hagerty has appointed Cookeville, Tn. native, John Rader, as his chief of staff, as well as other men and women who will make up his administration, communications, and policy teams in Washington, D.C.

“Not only does the team I have assembled in my Washington office augment the strong on-the-ground state organization announced this month, they also bring a wide array of experiences and qualifications that will serve our state and the country well,” said Senator Hagerty. “Under John Rader’s leadership, and with the senior team I have assembled, I am confident this talented group will work above and beyond to serve the needs of Tennesseans and our nation.”

Administrative

John N. Rader will serve as chief of staff. Mr. Rader, who brings legislative and executive branch experience, at the federal and state level, most recently served as deputy assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives at the White House. Mr. Rader also served on the National Security Council as special assistant to the President and senior policy advisor to the national security advisor and deputy assistant to the President for policy and strategy. Prior to his time in the administration, Mr. Rader served as deputy director of Presidential Appointments on the 2016 Presidential Transition Team. Mr. Rader previously served as counsel on the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and as acting deputy counsel and assistant deputy counsel to the governor of the State of Tennessee. He received his B.A. from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law. Mr. Rader is a native of Cookeville, Tn.

Clark Milner will serve as chief counsel to Senator Hagerty. Mr. Milner was previously deputy counsel to Governor Bill Lee, a role in which he advised the governor and governor’s staff regarding legal, legislative, ethical, and other matters, assisted in the development, drafting, and implementation of legislation, and helped coordinate the legal affairs of the executive branch of state government. He previously served as associate deputy counsel to Governor Bill Haslam, was an associate with Bass, Berry, and Sims PLC in Nashville, and was a law clerk to Judge Thomas A. Varlan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Mr. Milner received his law degree from the University of Tennessee and his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia. He is from Knoxville.

Jim Durrett will serve as deputy chief of staff for Operations. Mr. Durrett previously served as deputy chief of staff to U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-IN). He has served in senior staff roles for U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). He is a graduate of Austin Peay State University. Mr. Durrett is from Clarksville, Tn.

Betsy Van Dam will serve as executive assistant and scheduler. Ms. Van Dam has supported Senator Hagerty for the past 10 years in the private sector as well as his stateside commitments during Senator Hagerty’s tenure as the U.S. ambassador to Japan. She served with the Presidential Appointments group on the 2016 Presidential Transition Team and as Senator Hagerty’s Executive Assistant in the Department of Economic and Community Development for the State of Tennessee. She is from Franklin, Tn.

Addison Osborne will serve as assistant scheduler. Ms. Osborne previously held internships in the White House Office of Political Affairs, at the Republican National Convention, and with U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Office. She is a recent graduate of Union University in Jackson, Tn.

Legend Brumbaugh will serve as staff assistant and personal aide to the senator. Previously, Mr. Brumbaugh worked as a regional field representative for Senator Hagerty’s Senate campaign in Knoxville. He is a recent graduate of the University of Colorado, where he played football. Mr. Brumbaugh is from Knoxville.

Communications

Judd Deere will serve as deputy chief of staff for communications. Mr. Deere, who will also serve as the senator’s spokesperson, most recently served in the White House as deputy assistant to the President and deputy press secretary. He also spent time as special assistant to the President and director of Media Affairs and before that as director of State Communications. Prior to joining the administration, Mr. Deere was director of Communications for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and served as deputy campaign manager and director of Communications for the Tim Griffin for Arkansas campaign. Mr. Deere brings prior U.S. Senate experience from his time as press secretary and digital director for U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) and correspondence director for U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR). Before his first stint on Capitol Hill, Mr. Deere was a field director for the Republican Party of Arkansas during the 2010 campaign in the State’s third congressional district. Mr. Deere holds a B.A. in Political Science from Lyon College, and is a native of Benton, Ar.

Julia Hahn will serve as senior communications advisor. Ms. Hahn most recently served as deputy assistant to the President and deputy White House communications director. She also served as special assistant to the President and director of Rapid Response and Surrogate Operations. Previously, Ms. Hahn worked in media as the executive producer of the Laura Ingraham Show and a reporter at Breitbart News. She previously worked on Capitol Hill as press secretary to former Congressman Dave Brat (VA-07). Ms. Hahn graduated from the University of Chicago with a B.A. in Philosophy.

Bailee Beshires will serve as press assistant. Ms. Beshires joins Senator Hagerty’s office having previously served as press assistant for former U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, where she also served as communications assistant at the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy. She is from Henderson, Tn.

Audrey Traynor will serve as digital assistant. Ms. Traynor most recently served as communications assistant for former U.S. Senator David Perdue’s (R-GA) 2020 re-election campaign. Prior to joining the Perdue campaign, Ms. Traynor worked in communications for the Georgia Department of Labor. She is originally from Atlanta, and holds a B.A. in Advertising from the University of Georgia.

Policy

Adam Telle returns to the Senate to serve as Senator Hagerty’s chief advisor. Most recently, Mr. Telle led the White House Office of Legislative Affairs’ Senate team, where he also managed all national security and appropriations matters. Previously, Mr. Telle was the chief staff member on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee, serving under the chairmanship of U.S. Senators Thad Cochran (R-MS), Richard Shelby (R-AL), John Boozman (R-AR), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). He also spent 10 years in the Office of Senator Cochran, where he served as deputy chief of staff, legislative director, and the top national security staffer. Mr. Telle began his Senate career in the Office of Senator Shelby. He is a native of Northport, Al. and holds degrees in computer science and communication from Mississippi State University, where he was elected student body president. Mr. Telle spent childhood summers in Sevier County, Tn., where his parents were married, and Mr. Telle himself was married in Nashville on the campus of Vanderbilt University, his wife’s alma mater.

Jonathan S. Greenstein will serve as senior policy advisor. He previously was a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Treasury. In the private sector, he worked in Goldman Sachs’ Investment Banking Division covering financial institutions. He holds a J.D. from Yale, and a B.A. and MBA from Harvard.

Robert Zarate will serve as national security advisor. Mr. Zarate most recently served on the Policy Planning Staff at the U.S. Department of State. He previously served as senior foreign policy advisor to U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and advanced the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act (Public Law 116-76), Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act (Public Law 116-145), Hizballah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act (Public Law 115–272), and the Senate-passed Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act (S. 1, 116th Congress). He earlier served as national security advisor to former U.S. Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL) and as legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01). Mr. Zarate earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Chicago.

Colonel (Retired) Joel D. Rayburn will serve as special advisor for Middle East Affairs. Col. Rayburn has almost three decades of experience as a diplomat and military officer. Most recently, he has served two-and-half years as the U.S. Special Envoy for Syria in the U.S. Department of State. Previously, he was senior director for Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon on the National Security Council. Along with numerous deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Balkans, Col. Rayburn taught history at West Point and became a published scholar of the Middle East. His 26-year Army career culminated in his 2013-2016 directorship of the Army’s Iraq War Study Group and the publication of a two-volume history, “The U.S. Army in the Iraq War” (2018). Col. Rayburn also authored a book on Iraqi politics, “Iraq After America” (2013) and numerous articles on Middle Eastern affairs. He holds master’s degrees from Texas A&M University and the National War College.

Natalie McIntyre will serve as deputy legislative director. Ms. McIntyre was formerly deputy to the associate director for Legislative Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget where she handled the Senate portfolio and was the primary contact to Senate offices and OMB components. Before that, she was a senior policy advisor and White House liaison at the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Prior to her time in the administration, Ms. McIntyre was a legislative assistant for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and handled the healthcare, transportation, and the budget portfolios. Ms. McIntyre holds a M.P.P from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University and a B.S in Financial Economics from Centre College.

Andrew H. Hogin will serve as deputy chief of staff for State Relations. He will focus on Tennessee-specific projects in Washington D.C. Previously, Mr. Hogin served as deputy chief of staff to U.S. Representative David Kustoff (TN-08). He also served as legislative liaison for Senator Hagerty during his tenure as Commissioner of Economic and Community Development for the State of Tennessee and prior to that as an aide to Governor Bill Haslam. Mr. Hogin is a native of Nashville, Tennessee, and holds a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Tennessee.

Lucas Da Pieve will serve as projects director. Mr. Da Pieve most recently served as the deputy legislative director and projects manager, supervising all appropriations requests for former U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN). Previously he was the director of Digital Response in the Office of Presidential Correspondence at the White House. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and has worked in government and politics since 2013. Mr. Da Pieve is originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina. His family has lived in Blount County since 2008.

Kevin Kim will serve as the national security fellow. Mr. Kim previously served as the senior advisor to Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, where he participated in multiple rounds of United States-Russia arms control negotiations. He was also the chief of staff to Special Representative for North Korea. Mr. Kim was previously an analyst in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research at the Department of State, focusing on East Asia, non-proliferation, and Western Europe. Prior to joining the Department of State, Mr. Kim worked at the World Bank Group and the U.S. Korea Institute at SAIS Kim. He holds a B.A. from the Johns Hopkins University, an M.A. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at Catholic University of America.

Shane Harris will serve as special projects coordinator. Prior to joining Senator Hagerty’s team, Mr. Harris was associate director for the White House Office of the Staff Secretary. He also previously served in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence. Mr. Harris holds a B.A. in Political Science from Wittenberg University.

Riley Stamper will serve as a legislative correspondent and personal aide to Senator Hagerty. Mr. Stamper most recently served as personal aide to Senator Hagerty during his 2020 campaign. Previously, he served in former U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander’s (R-TN) Office. He is a graduate of Wofford College. Stamper is a ninth-generation Tennessean, originally from Knoxville.

Nick Elliot will serve as a legislative correspondent. Previously, he served as deputy field director for Senator Hagerty’s campaign. Mr. Elliot is a graduate of Georgetown University. He is from Nashville.

Rachel Leong will serve as a legislative correspondent. Ms. Leong previously worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, first as a staff assistant on the Senate team and later special assistant to the director of Legislative Affairs. Ms. Leong holds a B.A. from Texas A&M University, and is currently pursuing her M.S. in International Business at George Washington University.

Shea Throckmorton will serve as a legislative correspondent. Previously, he served as West Tennessee Field Representative for Senator Hagerty’s campaign. Mr. Throckmorton is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. He is from Memphis.





