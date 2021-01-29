Former Deputy Arrested, Charged With Sex Crimes

A former Walker County deputy, Stephen Zachary Williams, 39, of Summerville, was charged and arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on charges of rape and incest.

Williams was booked into the Chattooga County jail Thursday afternoon, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

When allegations against Williams arose in the fall of 2020, Sheriff Wilson requested the GBI to investigate the allegations.

Williams was placed on leave without pay on Dec. 10, 2020 and was terminated from employment on Wednesday.

For details about the investigation and arrest, please contact Natalie Ammons, GBI Public Affairs; Natalie.ammons@gbi.ga.gov.