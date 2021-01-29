 Friday, January 29, 2021 41.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Former Deputy Arrested, Charged With Sex Crimes

Friday, January 29, 2021

A former Walker County deputy, Stephen Zachary Williams, 39, of Summerville, was charged and arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on charges of rape and incest.  

Williams was booked into the Chattooga County jail Thursday afternoon, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. 

When allegations against Williams arose in the fall of 2020, Sheriff Wilson requested the GBI to investigate the allegations.

Williams was placed on leave without pay on Dec. 10, 2020 and was terminated from employment on Wednesday.

For details about the investigation and arrest, please contact Natalie Ammons, GBI Public Affairs; Natalie.ammons@gbi.ga.gov.


January 29, 2021

Former Deputy Arrested, Charged With Sex Crimes

January 29, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 29, 2021

Police Blotter: Fussing Women, Man Who Tried To Intervene Tossed Off CARTA Bus; RV Thief Drives Stolen Vehicle Through Storage Company Fence


A former Walker County deputy, Stephen Zachary Williams, 39, of Summerville, was charged and arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on charges of rape and incest. Williams was booked ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Police were called to a residence on Camden Street. A woman had called police for an unknown reason. The woman was on scene crying and she would not talk to police. The woman said she did not ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Former Deputy Arrested, Charged With Sex Crimes

A former Walker County deputy, Stephen Zachary Williams, 39, of Summerville, was charged and arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on charges of rape and incest. Williams was booked into the Chattooga County jail Thursday afternoon, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. When allegations against Williams arose in the fall of 2020, Sheriff Wilson requested ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Berke Leaves Big Shoes To Fill

Mayor Andy Berke leaves behind our Scenic City a lot better than when he found it. I do not know what more we could ask for in our mayor. Mayor Berke leaves some mighty big shoes (or high heels) to fill. Through Andy’s humble and diligent leadership, Nooga Strong is Nooga Stronger. C. Mark Warren Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Other’ Pandemic

Brian Williams, a trauma surgeon, has just written an op-ed on the website MedPageToday.com entitled “Racism, Gun Violence, and Healthcare Activism.” Brother, I’m all over this one because the rampant shootings that are skyrocketing across America drive me crazy. I’ve read about the reasons, from “generational poverty,” the effects of educational failures in our inner city, the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off Ole Miss, 68-67

The No. 20/22 Lady Vols held off an upset-minded Ole Miss team on Thursday night, earning a 68-67 win in Thompson-Boling Arena. Senior Rennia Davis led Tennessee (11-3, 5-1 SEC) with 21 points and seven rebounds, and junior Rae Burrell logged 17 points and three rebounds. Sophomore Jordan Horston was also in double figures, managing 13 points and three assists. Donnetta ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors