$14 Million Aquatics Center Planned At Dalton Mall Complex

Friday, January 29, 2021

Dalton is home to the reigning state champion boys’ swim team at Dalton High School, and soon it will also be home to a state of the art aquatics center where crowds can watch elite swimmers from across the city, county, and region compete. The Dalton mayor and City Council gave the go-ahead Thursday at their Finance Committee meeting to start the process to issue bonds for a number of new projects including the new aquatics center.

Hull Properties has agreed to donate an 8.4 acre lot adjacent to the AMC movie theater at the Dalton Mall complex for the aquatics complex project.

The project is expected to have a budget of approximately $14 million. City leaders hope that the project will lead to economic revitalization in the area.

Mayor David Pennington said, “The lack of an aquatics center has always been a hole in our rec facilities and our rec facilities have always been something that has set us apart from other communities in Georgia. This will fill that hole in our facilities and it will help us attract other events here.”

“All the county schools have swim programs now and they basically have to share the pool at Dalton High School and that pool isn’t great for sharing… I don’t want to say anything negative about that facility but it probably wasn’t designed to be shared by so many teams and it’s not built for first class swim events.”

Mayor Pennington added, “And it helps the mall. Malls are struggling right now and the main thing they need is traffic and since the mall owner was so generous in donating the land for the project, it’s really a win-win-win for everyone involved.”

“I think the community has been looking at a competitive swimming center for a long time,” said Councilman Derek Waugh, who serves as the liaison to the Parks and Recreation Committee. “Even when I was the athletic director at Dalton State, discussions were going on for it. We’ve got a really good location, and the land is being donated which really is going to help with costs. It will be great for the community in both serving the needs of the high school swimmers… right now the pool at Dalton High School is just being overrun with all the people who want to swim… and also recreational swimmers, and a lot of other groups that could use the pool. I think it only enhances our ability to attract sports tourism and more people to live in Dalton. I think the return on investment will be tremendous.”

Councilman Gary Crews said, “I’ve gotten to know (Dalton mall owner) James Hull before he purchased the mall and we went and saw some of his plans for the mall area and once you understand what he’s planning with second-generation retail and the opportunity to build more free-standing spaces and new development out there, I feel like it’s an area where Dalton has a great opportunity to grow. As far as the location, I feel like it’s the best central location for all of the different high school teams in our area to have an equal opportunity to use the facility and it’s a slice of the city that we can really see great things happen. I appreciate Mr. Hull and his group and their willingness to work with us, they’re first class.

“I was one of the founding members of the Carpet Capital Running Club, but as I’ve gotten older I’ve moved into different ways to exercise and I think that swimming is a great way for people of all ages to stay in shape and have fun. So from the kids all the way up to the masters competitions, everyone is excited about this project.”

The next steps for the project are to work on a design for the facility and to receive bids for the construction of the building. There currently is no timeline for beginning construction or completion of the project.

“We have a little bit of a head start on that because we were working on this project the last time I was mayor, but we’ve got to come up with the right plan to make sure this is the best facility that anyone can get,” said Mayor Pennington. “I have no idea how long it takes to build one of these facilities, but I’d like to think that two years from now we’d be close to having it operating. “

The city of Dalton plans to issue $20 million in bonds for the projects to be repaid over the next 20 years. The bond resolution and financing documents will be drafted in February and the process for the issuance of the bonds is expected to be completed in April. Other projects expected to be funded by the bonds include construction of an access road from Market Street to Dug Gap Road to relieve congestion on Walnut Avenue and stormwater management projects


Georgia Has 136 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,843 New Cases

Assessor's Office Now Offers Online Filing For Personal Property Reports

Kim White Says Her Focus Will Be Supporting Police And Bringing In Jobs


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 136 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,410. There were 4,843 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Assessor’s office announces the addition of Online Filing for Personal Property Reports (business assets). In accordance with Tennessee state law, business owners must report ... (click for more)

Supporting police and bringing in jobs to Chattanooga will be points of emphasis if Kim White wins the mayoral election. She told the Civitan Club she believes her experience within government ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 136 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,843 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 136 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,410. There were 4,843 new cases, as that total reached 741,991 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 49,869, 261 more than Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,458 cases, up 49; 50 deaths; ... (click for more)

Assessor's Office Now Offers Online Filing For Personal Property Reports

The Hamilton County Assessor’s office announces the addition of Online Filing for Personal Property Reports (business assets). In accordance with Tennessee state law, business owners must report their business asset list to the Assessor of Property each year. The reports are due no later than March 1 of each year. Hamilton County Assessor Marty Haynes said, “In a continuing effort ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Berke Leaves Big Shoes To Fill

Mayor Andy Berke leaves behind our Scenic City a lot better than when he found it. I do not know what more we could ask for in our mayor. Mayor Berke leaves some mighty big shoes (or high heels) to fill. Through Andy’s humble and diligent leadership, Nooga Strong is Nooga Stronger. C. Mark Warren Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Other’ Pandemic

Brian Williams, a trauma surgeon, has just written an op-ed on the website MedPageToday.com entitled “Racism, Gun Violence, and Healthcare Activism.” Brother, I’m all over this one because the rampant shootings that are skyrocketing across America drive me crazy. I’ve read about the reasons, from “generational poverty,” the effects of educational failures in our inner city, the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off Ole Miss, 68-67

The No. 20/22 Lady Vols held off an upset-minded Ole Miss team on Thursday night, earning a 68-67 win in Thompson-Boling Arena. Senior Rennia Davis led Tennessee (11-3, 5-1 SEC) with 21 points and seven rebounds, and junior Rae Burrell logged 17 points and three rebounds. Sophomore Jordan Horston was also in double figures, managing 13 points and three assists. Donnetta ... (click for more)


