Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Black History Month Proclamation

By Councilman Russell Gilbert

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone).

2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation

b. MR-2020-0023 Thomas Coutu and Laura Knight (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the eastern right-of-way of the 300 block of Tucker Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

c. MR-2020-0175 Dane Bradshaw/Riverton, LLC (Easement). An ordinance establishing an easement across city-owned real property located at 1210 Mercer Street for the construction of a public right-of-way within the easement. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation) MR-2020-0175 Dane Bradshaw/Riverton, LLC (Easement). An ordinance establishing an easement across city-owned real property located at 1210 Mercer Street for the construction of a public right-of-way within the easement. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., to lease approximately 1,142 square feet of office space located at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156B-D-011, for two (2) additional terms of one (1) year each, for the period through October 31, 2021, for the amount of $1.00 per year. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to amend the guidelines for the Affordable Housing Fund to allow up to $500,000.00 to be utilized for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance for low-to-moderate income households impacted by COVID-19.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to renew blanket agreement with IT Pipes, LLC for the purchase of sewer asset inspection products and services for first optional one year renewal term beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021, with one optional annual renewal remaining, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00 for contract year.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final), for CTI Engineers, Inc., relative to Contract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and Drain System Upgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $335.45, for a revised contract amount of $542,943.24. (District 1)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, with Reeves Young LLC, of Sugar Hill, GA, for Contract No. W-17-004-201, Chattanooga Wet Weather Combined Sewer Storage - Phase 1, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $6,477,193.99, for a revised contract amount of $53,046,293.99, with a contingency amount of $2 million, for an amount not to exceed $55,046,293.99. (Consent Decree) (District 1)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-17-004-201, Greenway Farms New Conference Facility, to J&J Contractors, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $1,577,600.00, plus a contingency amount of $150,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,727,600.00. (District 3)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-204, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 - Backstop Area and Outfield Netting Replacement, to Premier Fence, LLC, of Murfreesboro, TN, in the amount of $195,472.62, with a contingency amount of $20,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $215,472.62. (District 4)Transportationh. (Applicant Version)b. 2021-0012 Edwards Enterprises (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3415 Clio Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2021-0015 M&H Properties, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1132 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0015 M&H Properties, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1132 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0008 SSP Lucey, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No. 6160 of previous Case No. MR-2020-0006 and MR-2020-0007 for retention of easement from sanitary sewer and storm drain, from part of the abandoned 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Temporary Waiver of Reversion, in substantially the form attached, in favor of the security interest of First Horizon Bank, authorizing the City to temporarily waive for a period of fifteen (15) years, the right of reversion on the McKamey Animal Center parcel located at 4500 N. Access Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 119H-A-001.04. (District 2)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Hunter Museum of American Art for an additional term of ten (10) years to lease seven (7) locations, as specifically identified in the Lease Agreement dated October 26, 2009, for the display of art work for public benefit and enjoyment. (District 8)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Dr. Bryan Johnson and Dr. Mini Sartipi and re-appointment of Vicky Gregg to the Electric Power Board.d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of David Littlejohn and re-appointments of Paul Conn and Dan Jacobson to the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority.e. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Benjamin Moore, Josh Fain, and Jay Martin to the Tree Commission.PLANNINGf. 2021-0005 Pratt Land Development (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located in the 4600 block of Fire Pink Trail and the 800 through 1000 blocks of Reads Lake Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), for SAK Construction, LLC, of O'Fallon, MO, for Contract No. W-18-019-201, South Chickamauga Interceptor Improvements - Phase 1, for a decreased amount of $320,438.30, for a revised contract amount of $5,052,561.70. (District 5)h. A resolution authorizing the reinstatement of the contract contingency amount of $400,000.00 as per Resolution No. 29522, for J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, relative to Contract No. W-16-013-201, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for a total project cost of $10,359,483.00. (District 8)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to enter into a Blanket Purchase Agreement with the Electric Power Board to pay clients services payment for the citizens of Chattanooga that qualify for assistance under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Programs for a grant period of October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2023, in the amount of $8,025,500.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Listed Below:)? Ria Group, Inc. d/b/a Ria’s Mart #2, Certificate of Compliance, (District 8)? Anju Group, Inc. d/b/a Ria’s Mart #3, Certificate of Compliance, (District 8)11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.