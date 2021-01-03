 Sunday, January 3, 2021 Weather

HCSO Investigating In-Custody Death Of Robert Ellison, 65, At Silverdale Detention Center

Sunday, January 3, 2021

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel called for medical assistance Sunday morning, after an inmate housed at Silverdale Detention Center was found to be experiencing a medical emergency.

HCEMS was immediately called to the scene to provide medical assistance. The inmate was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The name of the deceased inmate is Robert Leroy Ellison, age 65. 

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston, the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division has been directed to conduct an investigative review into the death of the inmate.


Blackburn And Alexander Welcome Bill Hagerty To U.S. Senate

Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,088 New Cases

Hamilton County Has 298 New Cases, No New COVID Deaths; Tennessee Has 4,165 New Cases, 55 More COVID Deaths


U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander on Sunday welcomed Bill Hagerty as the newest United States Senator for Tennessee. “Working alongside Senator Alexander to serve the people of Tennessee was a blessing and a privilege,” said Senator Blackburn. “Today, we welcomed another great leader to the nation’s capital to be sworn in, and I am thrilled to continue serving ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,088 New Cases Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been three additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,893. There were 5,088 new cases, as that total reached 587,076 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 42,483, up 56 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by ... (click for more)

The Health Department Needs To Issue An Apology - And Response (5)

For all the people that waited for hours in the Hamilton County Health Department vaccine line only to be turned away, you are due an apology. Channel 3 had a story where there were seven people in one vehicle and all seven people received the shots after others were turned down. One of the occupants was heard saying they had a contact inside. Even if this story is proven false ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Dec. 31 SNAFU

Have you ever heard a senior citizen cuss? I mean, really bad words with ‘added emphasis’ on the syllables? Yes, our ‘New Year’s Eve SNAFU’ was that bad … no, check that … It was ‘Situation. Normal: All. (Fouled). Up.” To wit: on the front lines during World War II – today’s over age 75 era, mind you – was when the acronym SNAFU was born into the American dictionary. And back then, ... (click for more)

Mat Mocs Blank Emmanuel In Season Opener

The Chattanooga Mocs finally got their wrestling season started on Saturday afternoon against the Emmanuel College Lions, a division II school from Franklin Springs, Ga. The competition wasn’t the best in the world, but for a match that was a last-minute add to the schedule when other matches had been cancelled by Covid 19, it was a chance for the Mocs to put on their game faces, ... (click for more)

Four Local Standouts To Be Featured In Sunday's Kentucky-Mississippi State Women's Contest

The No. 13 University of Kentucky women’s basketball team continues its stretch of four-straight top-15 ranked opponents to open Southeastern Conference play Sunday as it travels to Starkville, Mississippi to face No. 12 Mississippi State at 1 p.m. ET. The game vs. Mississippi State will be televised on ESPN2 with Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings on the call. The action can ... (click for more)


