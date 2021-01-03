HCSO Investigating In-Custody Death Of Robert Ellison, 65, At Silverdale Detention Center

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel called for medical assistance Sunday morning, after an inmate housed at Silverdale Detention Center was found to be experiencing a medical emergency.

HCEMS was immediately called to the scene to provide medical assistance. The inmate was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The name of the deceased inmate is Robert Leroy Ellison, age 65.

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston, the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division has been directed to conduct an investigative review into the death of the inmate.