Police Blotter: Man On 11th Street Was Hit "With Words"; Woman Lobs Cookie Tin During Road Rage Incident

While on patrol, police observed a gold Subaru wagon parked in the Sterchi Farm parking lot after hours. Officers made contact with a man in the vehicle who was the registered owner. The man said he had broken down and was waiting for a ride. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants for the man. A check of previous reports from other agencies showed him as a suspect in previous theft reports. Police did not observe any items in the vehicle that looked suspicious or may potentially be stolen.



Police responded to a residence on Portland Street. A man said he thought someone was at the back of his residence. Police did not locate anyone, nor did the man see anyone. The man said he suspects it was his ex-girlfriend, but did not see her/hear her on scene.



While on patrol on E. 11th Street, police were flagged down by a man who said he was "hit" by an unknown male down the street. When asked how he was hit, the man said, "With words." Police left the area.



Police responded to a call from a residence on Bonny Oaks Drive. A man said his fiancée, with whom he shares an apartment, had broken the front window to the apartment. The man said they were arguing and his fiancée got mad and broke the window. The fiancée had left the scene prior to police arrival. A warrant was not taken out for the fiancée for vandalism, due to the fact that she was living there and paying rent according to the man, and the magistrate on duty said with those facts that he would not sign a warrant.

Officers responded to Fabric Care, 3215 Rossville Blvd., on report of a theft. An employee said he discovered from his camera system that a white male (ball cap/black mask/camo jacket/black and white pants) entered the business around 4 a.m. The man proceeded to pry open three ADC dryers, causing an estimated $1,000 in damages and stealing $40 in change. The man also attempted to pry open two Dexter dryers, causing an estimated $1,200 in damage to the machines.



A woman living on Sharp Street said that around 1:25 a.m. someone threw a rock at her front door. She said the impact destroyed the glass door. The woman did not provide any suspect information. Police checked the Public Safety Cameras system, but were unable to locate any suspect.



Police responded to 700 Morrison Springs Road where a man said his crew set up orange traffic cones to start work. The man said he set up a Digitrack Falcon F5 in the roadway with cones around it. The device takes underground measurements and costs roughly $23,000. The man said a red Chevy truck came through the construction zone, did a U-turn and struck the device. He said the device was knocked over by the truck and received heavy damage. He said the truck did not stop and left the scene on Mountain Creek Road.



Police responded to a report of harassment on Cloverdale Circle. A woman said one of her neighbors has been following her around town making her feel unsafe. She said the neighbor has made comments about maintenance putting cameras in her apartment and has been watching the woman and her fiancé, who is one of the maintenance men at the apartment complex. The woman asked officers what she could do about the situation. Officers told the woman she could possibly get a restraining order taken out.

A man on Enterprise Park Drive told police of a road rage incident on Highway 153 NB. The man said that a Silver 2014 Ford Focus, TN tag, was driving erratically and during the incident threw a cookie tin out of her window, hitting his vehicle. There was no damage found by the man and no actionable follow up information on the vehicle.