Tennessee Begins Paying FPUC Unemployment Benefits

Monday, January 4, 2021
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has started paying unemployment benefits that are part of the CARES Act Extension HR 133 which President Donald Trump signed into law one week ago. 

TDLWD is paying benefits to eligible claimants from four separate unemployment programs:
  • Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC)
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
TDLWD began issuing FPUC payments to eligible claimants on Monday.
FPUC provides an additional $300 to a claimant’s weekly benefit payment from another unemployment program. FPUC can provide up to 11 weeks of benefits between Dec. 27, and March 13, 2021. Claimants should see the new benefit in this week’s payment.
 
Claimants receiving benefits from both state and federal programs, who did not exhaust their benefit amount, can complete their weekly certifications for the week ending Jan. 2.
 
If a claimant exhausted benefits before Dec. 26, they must wait for additional information regarding the continuation of benefits through provisions listed in HR 133. The United States Department of Labor (USDOL) has not issued its final guidance for the implementation of every aspect of HR 133.
 
Tennessee will take part in the new federal Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program the federal government offered states the opportunity to opt into through HR 133.
 
MEUC will benefit Tennesseans who are mixed earners. A mixed earner is someone who has 1099 wages as an independent contractor but also earned wages from a covered Tennessee employer. Previously, USDOL would only allow states to determine a mixed earner’s benefit amount based on wages from an employer. MEUC will allow states to use both sources of income to calculate a weekly benefit amount.
 
This is a new program and USDOL has not issued any guidance on the implementation of MEUC. Once states receive program rules, Tennessee and its vendor will build this latest federal program into the state’s unemployment computer system. There is no timeline as to when TDLWD will begin paying benefits from the new program.
 
Another provision within HR 133 requires states to have methods in place for employers to report claimants who refuse offers of suitable work.
 
Tennessee law requires unemployment claimants to accept suitable work when offered by an employer or risk disqualification from the unemployment benefits program.
 
If an employer contacts the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) and notifies the agency an applicant who is receiving unemployment did not accept a job offer, the agency will investigate the allegation.
 
TDLWD requires the employer to provide the name of the claimant, the job title refused, the job’s pay rate, and the required job duties.
 
Employers can submit that information through the REFUSAL TO WORK portal available here.
 
If the agency finds a claimant did refuse suitable work, the individual will lose unemployment benefits and they could potentially be liable to pay back any benefits received after the employer notified TDLWD of the refusal.
 
Employers may also report any employee who refuses a request they return to work by submitting information through  the REFUSAL TO RETURN TO WORK portal available here.

January 4, 2021

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak has announced his resignation effective Jan. 4. Mr. Pak is departing the office after serving for more than three years as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Northern District of Georgia, which consists of 46 counties in Northwestern Georgia and which has offices in Atlanta, Rome, Gainesville, and Newnan. He was nominated as U.S.

Opinion

Letter To Incoming Rep.-Elect Mike Cameron

To Rep-Elect Mike Cameron, As you begin your honorable service to the people of District 1, I offer my thoughts and encouragement. Of the three branches, it is my observation that the legislature resembles the judicial’s court. As a legislator you are a prosecutor of wrongs and a defender of rights. A juror, expressing your conviction to your fellow members’ pleas of legislation. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vaccination Blues

Hamilton County has a lot of company both in the state and around the country in bungling distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. In Tullahoma long lines stood outside for hours vying for just 100 doses and there were glitches in almost all of the state’s 95 counties as the huge demand easily outweighed availability of the Pfizer vaccine. And if you can believe it, a retired librarian ... (click for more)

Sports

espnW Selects Kentucky's Howard, Elzy As Week's Honorees

As part of its weekly superlatives, espnW has named University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and junior guard Rhyne Howard its national player of the week. espnW writer Mechelle Voepel selected the honors and the full article can be found here . Howard is a former standout player for Bradley Central High School. It ... (click for more)

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga women’s basketball junior forward Eboni Williams earned her second straight nod from College Sports Madness as its Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Williams posted a double-double to lead Chattanooga to a 77-64 non-conference win over North Alabama to give UTC its 28 th winning record against non-conference opponents. She had a game-highs ... (click for more)


