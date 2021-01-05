Timothy Bowman, Jr., 22, Arrested On Assault Charges In Domestic Dispute Monday Night; Other Charges Pending After Shots Fired Tuesday Morning

Timothy Bowman Jr., 22, has been arrested in relation to a domestic dispute on Monday evening and shots fired this morning at the same residence on Boston Lane in Hixson.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 7900 block of Boston Lane in Hixson Monday at 10:50 p.m. for the report of a domestic assault.

The suspect in the assault was no longer on the scene and was identified as Bowman. Deputies took out warrants charging him with domestic assault.



On Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., shots were fired into the victim’s residence on Boston Lane. HCSO detectives have developed information leading them to believe the shooter is Bowman, who was involved in the earlier domestic assault.



Moments ago, Bowman was arrested by the HCSO Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) on the domestic assault warrant and detectives will be pursuing additional charges related to this morning’s shooting.