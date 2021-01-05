Safety Update Given In Advance Of Wednesday’s COVID-19 Vaccination Event

For the safety of the public, Wednesday's vaccination line will be directed through Chattanooga State's entrance and will not be permitted to build beyond the intersection of Amnicola Highway and the Power Exchange Center at Lake Junior. A law enforcement vehicle will be stationed at the intersection to ensure traffic does not continue onto Highway 153.

Once inside the entrance of Chattanooga State, people waiting in line for the vaccine will be vetted according to eligibility status, given an intake form, and directed to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site.



To prepare for Wednesday’s vaccination event:



*The line forms early. Plan to be in your vehicle for multiple hours.



*Bring the appropriate documentation.

*Arrive with a full tank of gas.

*Use the restroom and eat before arriving.

*Bring snacks and a bottle of water.

*Wear a mask if you leave your car to use the restroom.

*Wear a mask while receiving the vaccine.

*Wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

Vaccination Site Information:



What: Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Thru POD (Point of Dispensing)

Where: Enter at Chattanooga State Community College’s main entrance, 4501 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, Tn. 37406.



Who: Individuals with Phase 1a1 or 1a2 status who live or work in Hamilton County. Hamilton County residents 75 years of age or older. (Last name begins with L-Z)



When: Wednesday, Jan. 6; vaccination begins at 9 a.m.



Details: Proof of meeting phase criteria or residency must be shown at the entrance. Proof of eligibility can be a document showing current address, work ID, badge, letter or email from your employer, or a pay stub. Must show proof that you either live or work in Hamilton County.



No appointment is necessary. Additional dates for these Phases will be announced as new shipment arrives. The Health Department is unable to predict how many doses are shipped to them and the amount varies from shipment to shipment.

