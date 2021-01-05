 Thursday, January 7, 2021 40.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

City Council Approves $800,000 Of COVID Funds For Needy Agencies

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve the first reading of an ordinance that will appropriate $800,000 to several organizations.

Getting the funding will be the Tivoli Theatre $225,000, the Forgotten Child Fund $75,000, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center $40,000, Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for eviction relief $60,000, COVID contingency fund $100,000 and the Small Business Relief Fund $300,000.

It had been proposed by the administration that $160,000 go to United Way, but that money went instead to the eviction relief and the COVID contingency. 

Earlier that afternoon, the Council decided the money granted by this ordinance was needed as quickly as possible. However, city attorney Phil Noblett said an ordinance cannot be passed on two readings on the same day.

Because of this, the Council scheduled another meeting for Wednesday at 5:00. Rather than adjourning, the Council instead recessed with the knowledge they would come back on Wednesday evening.


January 7, 2021

Chattanooga has just implemented a new online system for business owners to apply for a permit to sell beer. The new application process is welcomed by the nine members of the Chattanooga Beer ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 65 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,100. There were 7,105 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry ... (click for more)



New Online Permitting Process Should Streamline Beer Board Meetings

Chattanooga has just implemented a new online system for business owners to apply for a permit to sell beer. The new application process is welcomed by the nine members of the Chattanooga Beer Board who volunteer their time. Many lengthy meetings take place with few beer license applications being approved due to the business owners not having all the required inspections or documentation ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 65 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,105 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 65 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,100. There were 7,105 new cases, as that total reached 609,868 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 43796, up 167 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,589 cases; 38 deaths; 165 ... (click for more)

Builders And Wreckers

When I conducted Wednesday morning prayer services in Nashville I had a Baptist minister from Texas speak and he impressed us with a reading from an unknown author that impressed us that day, and that seemed to come alive as I watched the storming of the Capitol in Washington yesterday. He challenged the legislators by asking us, “Are you Builders or Wreckers?” He quoted, “I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Best Response In The United States In Just Six Days!

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)

Joseph Dycus: Ray Mears, A Brilliant Basketball Coach And Promoter Of The Game

In the mid-1960s, Tennessee was football country, and Knoxville was a pigskin province. Hoops was an afterthought for a school obsessed with competing against Tuscaloosa’s Bear for conference titles, as was the case with many of its conference brethren. After winning four conference titles and a 1961 Div-II championship at Wittenberg, the Ohioan moved south and was crowned the next ... (click for more)

UTC Assistant Football Coach Fired After Offensive Remarks On Social Media

UTC's Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton and Head Football Coach Rusty Wright condemned the offensive comment that was posted on Facebook by a staff member. The staff member has been terminated. “Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention. The entire post was appalling. The sentiments ... (click for more)


