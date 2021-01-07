 Friday, January 8, 2021 39.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Hamilton County Has 6 New COVID Deaths, 606 New Cases; Tennessee Has 9,000 New Cases, 111 More COVID Deaths

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Hamilton County reported 606 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 201 patients hospitalized and 62 in Intensive Care Units. Fourteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 104 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 32,484.

There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, all white males, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80 and two over the age of 81, bringing the total to 292. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 27,959, which is 86 percent, and there are 4,233 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 634,237 on Thursday with 9,000 new cases.
There have been 111 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,492, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,351 people hospitalized from the virus, 19 more than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 5.756 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 555,634, 88 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,660 cases, up 13; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  9,828 cases, up 107; 81 deaths

Grundy County: 1,318 cases, up 29; 20 deaths

Marion County: 2,039 cases, up 32; 26 deaths

Meigs County: 1,034 cases, up 11; 16 deaths

Polk County: 1,279 cases, up 15; 17 deaths

Rhea County: 3,476 cases, up 44; 52 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,243 cases, up 13; 17 deaths

Knox 35,441 cases, up 513; 340 deaths, up 10

Davidson 65,739 cases, up 870; 600 deaths

Shelby 71,084 cases, up 842; 996 deaths, up 19


January 8, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 8, 2021

Home In Birchwood Destroyed By Fire Thursday Night

January 7, 2021

Blackburn, Hagerty Decry "Shocking Day Of Lawlessness; Look Forward To "Peaceful Transition Of Power"


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE 11516 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

A home in Birchwood was destroyed by fire on Thursday night. At 9:45 p.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting the garage was on fire. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to ... (click for more)

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty said Wednesday was " a shocking day of lawlessness." They said, "We watched in horror as rioters breached the security of both Houses of Congress ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE 11516 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUP ----- BEDWELL, TONI LYNN 4805 ALPINE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age

A home in Birchwood was destroyed by fire on Thursday night. At 9:45 p.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting the garage was on fire. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 6711 Gamble Road and arrived on the scene reporting the garage was fully involved with fire traveling quickly throughout the house. Fire officials immediately requested a Mutual Aid response

Builders And Wreckers

When I conducted Wednesday morning prayer services in Nashville I had a Baptist minister from Texas speak and he impressed us with a reading from an unknown author that impressed us that day, and that seemed to come alive as I watched the storming of the Capitol in Washington yesterday. He challenged the legislators by asking us, “Are you Builders or Wreckers?” He quoted, “I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Best Response In The United States In Just Six Days!

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)

Joseph Dycus: Ray Mears, A Brilliant Basketball Coach And Promoter Of The Game

In the mid-1960s, Tennessee was football country, and Knoxville was a pigskin province. Hoops was an afterthought for a school obsessed with competing against Tuscaloosa’s Bear for conference titles, as was the case with many of its conference brethren. After winning four conference titles and a 1961 Div-II championship at Wittenberg, the Ohioan moved south and was crowned the next ... (click for more)

UTC Assistant Football Coach Fired After Offensive Remarks On Social Media

UTC's Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton and Head Football Coach Rusty Wright condemned the offensive comment that was posted on Facebook by a staff member. The staff member has been terminated. “Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention. The entire post was appalling. The sentiments ... (click for more)


