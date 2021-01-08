Georgia Chief Justice Continues Halt On Jury Trials

Georgia Chief Justice Harold D. Melton on Friday signed the 10th order extending the Statewide Judicial Emergency. The order is essentially the same as the amended order he signed on Dec. 23, 2020, which prohibited jury trials that were not already in progress.

As with previous orders, today’s order urges all courts “to use technology, when practicable and lawful, to conduct remote judicial proceedings as a safer alternative to in-person proceedings.”

It reminds courts that any in-person proceedings “must be conducted in full compliance with public health guidance and the other requirements set forth in this order and in light of local conditions.”