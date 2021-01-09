 Saturday, January 9, 2021 34.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Attorney For Rep. Smith Says, "Robin Has Not Done Anything Wrong"

Saturday, January 9, 2021

The attorney for Rep. Robin Smith, whose Hixson home and office in Nashville were searched by the FBI early Friday morning said, "Robin has not done anything wrong."

Attorney Ben M. Rose said the former Tennessee Republican Party chairman "is not a target of the investigation."

The attorney said, "Earlier today, a search warrant was served on Robin Smith related to an ongoing investigation. She intends to cooperate fully with the investigation in all respects. While she would have preferred to do so voluntarily, Robin understands this may not have been possible.

"Robin is not the target of the investigation, and she has not done anything wrong. Please understand that due to the ongoing investigation, Robin will not be providing any further comment."


January 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Monster Can Theft Triggers Argument; Heavy-Set Female Races Out Of Liquor Stores With Cache Of Wines

January 9, 2021

Man With Dementia Missing On Signal Mountain

January 9, 2021

Joint Funeral Service Planned For Chattanooga Valley Couple Who Died 2 Days Apart


Police were called for a dispute on Preston Circle. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman who said that she and her other roommates, two women, got into an argument over a Monster soda ... (click for more)

The family of Bob Cantey said he has gone missing from his home on Signal Mountain. Mr. Cantey, who has dementia, left his home at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday in a 2008 White Kia Sorento. ... (click for more)

A joint graveside service is planned for a Chattanooga Valley couple who died two days apart. James Calvin Allen, 89, of Flintstone, Ga., died two days after his wife, Lucille Adcox Allen, ... (click for more)



20-Year-Old Russian Immigrant: I Am Very Nervous About America's Future

Everyone that knows me knows that I am very patriotic. They know how much I love America and wish only the very best for our country. But right now I am struggling. And I am hurting. I’ve been to other countries and I was born in Russia. When I came to America, my life changed. I always thought “What a great country this is and I am so glad to be in it.” But now I am very ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hot dog … It is with a very keen wish that The Saturday Funnies can try to lift us above the national woes. If you will hug a perfect stranger this week and maybe share a Funny, what would be wrong about starting here at home in the art of caring about one another … here are this week’s riddles … THIS WEEK’S RIDDLES 1) The first thing always exists, and the second thing only ... (click for more)

Lady Mocs Roll Past ETSU In SoCon Opener, 66-51

Saturday was a pretty good day for the Chattanooga Lady Mocs. Facing the Lady Buccaneers from East Tennessee State University in the first Southern Conference basketball game of the season, the Lady Mocs took care of business as they led from the start to win their fourth straight game with a comfortable 66-51 victory over ETSU. Chattanooga connected on 48.9 percent of its ... (click for more)

Dodger Legend Tommy Lasorda Dies At 93; Visited Chattanooga Several Times When Lookouts Were Dodger Farm Club

Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda has died at the age of 93. The effervescent former Dodgers pitcher and then manager often visited Chattanooga when the Lookouts were a Dodgers farm club. A section of the stadium was named Lasorda Landing in his honor. (click for more)


