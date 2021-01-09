Attorney For Rep. Smith Says, "Robin Has Not Done Anything Wrong"

The attorney for Rep. Robin Smith, whose Hixson home and office in Nashville were searched by the FBI early Friday morning said, "Robin has not done anything wrong."

Attorney Ben M. Rose said the former Tennessee Republican Party chairman "is not a target of the investigation."

The attorney said, "Earlier today, a search warrant was served on Robin Smith related to an ongoing investigation. She intends to cooperate fully with the investigation in all respects. While she would have preferred to do so voluntarily, Robin understands this may not have been possible.

"Robin is not the target of the investigation, and she has not done anything wrong. Please understand that due to the ongoing investigation, Robin will not be providing any further comment."