 Friday, October 1, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hagerty Joins Colleagues In Introducing Comprehensive Afghanistan Legislation

Friday, October 1, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, joined Ranking Member Jim Risch and 21 other GOP colleagues in introducing the Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act.

 

He said, “We have seen no accountability from this Administration after Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan—a poorly planned and poorly executed withdrawal that was driven by a public relations calendar rather than actual conditions on the ground. When I traveled abroad to meet with our Allies in Britain and NATO, it was evident that the United States has lost credibility among our allies.

The Taliban, who now control Afghanistan, are conducting new atrocities each day and suppressing the rights of women and young girls throughout the country. This legislation is imperative to bring accountability to the Administration, to repair our country’s credibility, and to prevent the Taliban from being recognized as a legitimate government. I am pleased to join my colleagues in this effort, and will continue to press for answers and accountability because that’s what the citizens of Tennessee and those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces deserve.”

 

This legislation:

· Establishes a State Department task force to focus on the evacuation of American citizens, legal permanent residents, and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) who are still stuck in Afghanistan.

·  Imposes oversight mechanisms on the processing of SIVs and refugees.

·  Requires strategies for counterterrorism and for the disposition of Taliban-captured U.S. equipment.

·  Sanctions the Taliban and others in Afghanistan for terrorism, drug-trafficking, and human rights abuses.

·  Authorizes sanctions on those providing support to the Taliban, including foreign governments supporting the Taliban.

·  States that the United States should not recognize any member of the Taliban as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States or as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations.

·  Calls for a comprehensive review of foreign assistance to entities that support the Taliban.

·       Places restrictions on non-humanitarian foreign assistance to Afghanistan.

Text of the legislation can be found here.

 


October 1, 2021

Police Blotter: 3 Motorcyclists Surround Car And Break Mirror; Driver Acting Suspiciously Had Spilled His Drink

October 1, 2021

Senators Blackburn And Graham Urge President Biden To Tell Migrant Caravan To Turn Around

October 1, 2021

Hagerty Joins Colleagues In Introducing Comprehensive Afghanistan Legislation


A woman told police that her son was driving down the road around the 4000 block of Hixson Pike when his vehicle was vandalized. She said her son told her that he was in the far left lane when ... (click for more)

Senator Marsha Blackburn along with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to tell the migrant caravan approaching the southern border, “You must turn around.” ... (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, joined Ranking Member Jim Risch and 21 other GOP colleagues in introducing the Afghanistan ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: 3 Motorcyclists Surround Car And Break Mirror; Driver Acting Suspiciously Had Spilled His Drink

A woman told police that her son was driving down the road around the 4000 block of Hixson Pike when his vehicle was vandalized. She said her son told her that he was in the far left lane when a man walked across the street. The son said that three men on motorcycles surrounded his vehicle. He said one motorcyclist went on the driver's side and the other two went to his passenger's ... (click for more)

Senators Blackburn And Graham Urge President Biden To Tell Migrant Caravan To Turn Around

Senator Marsha Blackburn along with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to tell the migrant caravan approaching the southern border, “You must turn around.” Their letter said, "We write today to again express grave concerns about the escalating humanitarian and public safety crisis at our southern border. Despite your administration’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Model Soldier

I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of my good friend, Army Colonel Tom McConnell. I first met Tom in the early 80’s working on the Armed Forces Week Committee. He directed the Hamilton County Schools ROTC units for nearly 25 years. As the parade announcer, Colonel McConnell was most helpful in gathering information about the schools' ROTC parade participation. He even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

The turning leaves, the shiny acorns, and the hickory nuts have already begun falling in abundance so there was little room to doubt October would be right on time. We’ve been blessed with a greater rainfall than usual this year and the biggest winner is probably our trees as I look about on my monthly walk through the garden. After the first nine months of the year – get this – ... (click for more)

Sports

Preview: Vols Look To Rebound In Road Tilt At Mizzou

Tennessee hits the road for the second straight week as the Vols will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon against Missouri. Both teams are coming off losses and will be looking to earn their first conference victory of the season this weekend. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Deuce McAllister (analyst) ... (click for more)

Former Baylor School Golfer Blakesly Warren Brock Captures 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship

Former Baylor School golfer Blakesly Warren Brock made sure noon turned into midnight for the Cinderella story of the 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Berkeley Hall Club. On a gorgeous Thursday morning in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Brock, 25, of Chattanooga, denied Aliea Clark from becoming the first No. 64 seed to win a USGA championship. The former University ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors