Murder Suspect Caught After 2-Day Search

Chattanooga Police reported Friday afternoon they have James Michael Farris in custody after nearly a two-day manhunt. Farris is wanted for the murder of Frederick Williams, who was shot Wednesday evening.

Farris had fled from CPD on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a coordinated, multi-agency law enforcement search. The operation occurred in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road.

Additional law enforcement was set up at Soddy Daisy High School, Soddy Daisy Middle School, Soddy Daisy Elementary, John Allen Elementary and Sequoyah High School on Friday until police located Farris.