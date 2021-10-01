Murder Suspect Dies After Being Caught After 2-Day Search

The TBI reported that James Michael Farris died after being captured Friday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police reported on Friday afternoon they had Farris in custody after nearly a two-day manhunt. Farris was wanted for the murder of Frederick Williams, who was shot Wednesday evening.

Farris had fled from CPD on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a coordinated, multi-agency law enforcement search. The operation occurred in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road.

Ferris was located with a firearm behind Berry Meadow Way. Officials said he pointe the gun at officers and a Hamilton County deputy fired his weapon, hitting Farris.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Additional law enforcement was set up at Soddy Daisy High School, Soddy Daisy Middle School, Soddy Daisy Elementary, John Allen Elementary and Sequoyah High School on Friday until police located Farris.