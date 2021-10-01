 Saturday, October 2, 2021 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Murder Suspect Dies After Being Caught After 2-Day Search

Friday, October 1, 2021
James Farris
James Farris

The TBI reported that James Michael Farris died after being captured Friday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police reported on Friday afternoon they had Farris in custody after nearly a two-day manhunt.  Farris was wanted for the murder of Frederick Williams, who was shot Wednesday evening. 

Farris had fled from CPD on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a coordinated, multi-agency law enforcement search. The operation occurred in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road.

Ferris was located with a firearm behind Berry Meadow Way. Officials said he pointe the gun at officers and a Hamilton County deputy fired his weapon, hitting Farris.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Additional law enforcement was set up at Soddy Daisy High School, Soddy Daisy Middle School, Soddy Daisy Elementary, John Allen Elementary and Sequoyah High School on Friday until police located Farris. 

 

 


Police Blotter: Man Chases Woman Around Restaurant Parking Lot; Couple Throws Up In Uber Then Won't Get Out

An anonymous caller told police a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of Chicken Salad Chick, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, and it appeared to be escalating. They said that the man was chasing the woman around the parking lot. Police met with the woman, who said that her boyfriend had recently lost his brother, and he was acting out and had already left the area prior to police ... (click for more)

Stop The Violence Community Event Will Be Tuesday

The Stop the Violence Community Event will be held on Tuesday at the Kingdom Center, 740 E. M L King Blvd. COVID safe protocols will be implemented. Seven women were shot after leaving a community event in their neighborhood on Sept. 23. Two men were shot the same day. Of these nine, two of the women, ages 37 and 21, and one man, age 21, died after suffering fatal gunshot injuries. ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Model Soldier

I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of my good friend, Army Colonel Tom McConnell. I first met Tom in the early 80’s working on the Armed Forces Week Committee. He directed the Hamilton County Schools ROTC units for nearly 25 years. As the parade announcer, Colonel McConnell was most helpful in gathering information about the schools' ROTC parade participation. He even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME OF THE BEST ‘ONE LINERS’ * -- Transvaccinated: I'm not actually “vaccinated”, but I identify as someone who is “vaccinated”. * -- I'm diagonally parked in a parallel universe. * -- Don't believe everything you think. * -- Common Sense Matters. * -- I wanted to lose 10 pounds this year. Only 13 to go. * -- Before you send a text, You should proofred it carfully. ... (click for more)

Sports

Ty Boeck Is SoCon Defensive Player Of The Month

Chattanooga Mocs junior linebacker Ty Boeck is September’s Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Month. Boeck joins a lengthy list of honorees released today by the league office that included Samford’s Liam Welch on the offensive side of the ball. Boeck, a second-generation Moc and Chattanooga-area native, made 28 tackles with four for loss and two sacks. His sack at ... (click for more)

Preview: Vols Look To Rebound In Road Tilt At Mizzou

Tennessee hits the road for the second straight week as the Vols will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon against Missouri. Both teams are coming off losses and will be looking to earn their first conference victory of the season this weekend. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Deuce McAllister (analyst) ... (click for more)


